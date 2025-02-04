Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E245) Pre-Trip Yourself: Green Bus Funding Anxiety, Promoting Emotional Intelligence

School Transportation Nation – Episode 245

By Claudia Newton

Headlines reflect how U.S. states, school districts, and manufacturers are navigating new funding and emissions rules from the Trump presidential administration.

Mitzii Smith is the assistant director of transportation for Maine School Administrative District 6, a Maine School Safety Specialist, president-elect of the Maine Association for Pupil Transportation, and a 2024 STN Rising Star. She discusses running propane buses, promoting emotional intelligence to support staff, and what she’s looking forward to at STN EXPO Charlotte in March.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

