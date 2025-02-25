Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E248) It’s Not Business, It’s Personal: Alabama District Talks Transportation Collaboration

School Transportation Nation – Episode 248

By Claudia Newton

Tony and Taylor are back, discussing news headlines and why it’s valuable to attend conferences like the upcoming STN EXPO East in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I didn’t know you could get an award for doing something you liked already,” Superintendent Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin, Jr. said of a childhood reading award that draws parallels to his current nomination for Super of the Year from AASA, The School Superintendents Association. He and Transportation Director Kevin Snowden discuss the passion, care, technology and collaboration that serves the students at Jefferson County Schools in Alabama.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Gallery: Love the Bus Month 2025 Celebrations
Alabama School Bus Driver Charged on Sex Acts with Teen

