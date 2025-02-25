Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Gallery: Love the Bus Month 2025 Celebrations

By Ruth Ashmore
Broken Arrow Public Schools in Oklahoma recognized Love the Bus Month by thanking their transportation team (Photo courtesy of Broken Arrow Public Schools Facebook page)

School districts around the country showed their appreciation for student transportation staff during Love the Bus Month through gifts, food, and special events. Scroll through the gallery to see how districts and bus companies are showing that they love the bus and  recognizing the dedication of their drivers and other transportation staff.

