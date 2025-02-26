Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Wire Reports

Alabama School Bus Driver Charged on Sex Acts with Teen

By Merari Acevedo
Stock Image.

A Madison City Schools bus driver in Alabama was arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a student under 19 years old, reported AL News.

Police stated that 24-year-old Azaria Ashford of nearby Huntsville was arrested last Friday and charged with one count of school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

According to the news report, the district received information regarding the incident on Feb. 11 that Ashford allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with several students. The school district quickly placed her on administrative leave and reported the allegations to the Madison Police Department.

The police department conducted a subsequent investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Ashford. She is no longer employed by the Madison City Schools.

Ashford was reportedly booked into the Madison County jail pending bond. The investigation is ongoing.

