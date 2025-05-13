(STN Podcast E258) Nuances & Challenges: NCST Recap, Trade Wars, Upcoming Safety Convos

Fresh from covering the 17th National Congress on School Transportation, Taylor joins Ryan and Tony to discuss conversations and takeaways on the school bus safety recommendations that will make it into the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures Manual.

Upcoming STN EXPO West and TSD Conference sessions will discuss tariffs and manufacturing developments, safety in and around the bus, and pertinent updates for transporters of students with disabilities.

David Johnson, executive director for the Iowa Pupil Transportation Association, joins us to share his perspectives and some local flavor as well.

Read more about NCST.

