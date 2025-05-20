(STN Podcast E259) Feel the Passion: Debates on Wi-Fi, Technology, Alternative Transportation & Safety

Is school bus Wi-Fi letting kids get on TikTok as Sen. Ted Cruz claims, or is it a valuable way to extend the classroom and provide students with educational access?

Chris Ellison, director of transportation and fleet services at Reynolds School District in Oregon, shares high-level insights from serving as a delegate to the just-completed 17th National Congress on School Transportation. He discusses the passionate conversations and votes on emerging technology, alternative transportation, safety equipment and more.

Read more about NCST.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



