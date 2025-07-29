Tuesday, July 29, 2025
14-Year-Old Struck by School Bus in New Jersey

By Merari Acevedo
A teen girl was struck by a school bus in Bergen County, New Jersey, reported ABC 7.

The incident reportedly occurred last Wednesday at an intersection just before 9 a.m.

According to the news report, the driver of the school bus operated by First Student, Inc., remained on the scene after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

Police stated child was seriously injured and taken by medevac helicopter to an area hospital. It was unclear at this report how the incident took place. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, but a preliminary information indicated it not appear a crime occurred.

