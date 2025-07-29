14-Year-Old Struck by School Bus in New Jersey

A teen girl was struck by a school bus in Bergen County, New Jersey, reported ABC 7.

The incident reportedly occurred last Wednesday at an intersection just before 9 a.m.

According to the news report, the driver of the school bus operated by First Student, Inc., remained on the scene after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

Police stated child was seriously injured and taken by medevac helicopter to an area hospital. It was unclear at this report how the incident took place. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, but a preliminary information indicated it not appear a crime occurred.

Advertisement

Related: Massachusetts Student Struck, Killed by School Bus

Related: Louisiana Student Struck and Killed by School Bus

Related: 8-Year-Old Struck, Killed by Vehicle After Exiting School Bus in Texas

Related: Texas Student Struck and Killed by School Bus