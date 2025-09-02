Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E272) Overcoming Tragedy: Newtown School Shooting Creates Classroom, Bus Safety Advocate

School Transportation Nation – Episode 272

By Claudia Newton

Headlines on the 2025 National Association for Pupil Transportation award winners, a new study on the financial savings of electric school buses, and the clean fuel choices districts are making.

“Our work is nowhere near done.” Mother and educator Michele Gay joins us for a heartfelt conversation about her daughter with special needs, losing her in the 2014 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, subsequently co-founding Safe and Sound Schools, the continued need for classroom and bus safety advocacy, and her upcoming TSD Conference keynote.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Message from School-Radio.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Special Reports

Whitepapers

