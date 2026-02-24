Stolen School Bus Driven Nearly 40 Miles Before Being Abandoned

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a woman accused of stealing a full-size school bus from an elementary school parking lot and taking it on a late-night drive across county lines, reported Fox News.

The school bus was reportedly taken from Arbor Springs Elementary School in Coweta County during the early morning hours Feb. 9. The vehicle was later recovered nearly 40 miles away in Temple, located in Carroll County.

Investigators reportedly said the suspect did not appear to force entry into the bus, as she seemingly had access to a key. Internal surveillance cameras installed on the vehicle captured images of the woman during the incident. Authorities noted that a bag or purse could be seen being placed on the front seat in the footage.

The school bus was recovered without any visible damage, and officials confirmed the incident occurred on school property outside of normal school hours. No injuries have been reported.

The case remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance, particularly residents in the Temple area, to help identify the suspect.

