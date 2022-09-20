Tuesday, September 20, 2022
WATCH: TSD Attendee Interviews

By Ruth Newton

The Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs Conference offers solutions and practical answers to pressing questions about transporting students with special needs. We asked attendees at TSD 2021 to tell us about their conference experience.

Join us in Frisco (Dallas), Texas, Nov. 8-13, for dozens of educational sessions and workshops, as well as product demonstrations, a trade show, and networking opportunities with peers and vendors.

Register today at tsdconference.com and save $100 on conference registration with the Early Bird Discount (valid through Sept. 30).

