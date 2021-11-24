Wednesday, November 24, 2021
HomeMultimediaWATCH: TSD 2021 Recap
Multimedia

WATCH: TSD 2021 Recap

By Ruth Newton

TSD (Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs Conference) is back and better than ever! Over 300 attendees gathered in Frisco, TX to offer workable solutions and practical answers to pressing questions about transporting students with special needs. The conference featured educational sessions, as well as product demonstrations, a trade show and networking opportunities with peers as well as vendors.

Register for TSD 2022 at tsdconference.com!

Online registration for STN EXPO Reno (Dec. 4-9) is closed, but on-site registration is available! For more info on all our upcoming conferences, go to stnexpo.com!

Related: Panelists Discuss Contingency Planning in Student Transportation at TSD Conference
Related: Gallery: Conversations & New Discoveries at TSD 2021 Trade Show
Related: TSD Conference Opening Keynote Prompts Attendees to Cheer for Themselves, Students

Previous articleVirginia School Bus Drivers Demand Better Pay
Next article(STN Podcast E91) Onsite at the TSD Conference: A Heart For Vulnerable Student Populations

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2021

This issue of School Transportation News features the STN Transportation Director of the Year, Kayne Smith, as well as...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you planning on attending an in-person conference next calendar year?
68 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.