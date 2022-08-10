TSD Conference Unique Experiences Training Opportunities, Initial Agenda Available

For the Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs (TSD) Conference in Frisco, Texas, Nov. 8-13, 2022, attendees can now register for a wide variety of targeted training opportunities that aim to provide valuable information regarding transporting students with special needs.

The Early Bird Discount to save $150 on registration remains valid through this Friday.

Below are the “Unique Experiences” training sessions that were confirmed as of this report:

Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp Training, presented by AMF-Bruns

Hands-on School Bus Evacuations for Students with Special Needs & Preschoolers

NHTSA Child Passenger Safety Restraints on School Buses Training

Show Me the Money: Beginning Grants Writing

These training sessions will equip transportation professionals with vital information that impacts the world of special needs student transportation.

The TSD unique experiences will be limited to a select number of participants, to ensure presenters can provide sufficient specialized training. Make sure to register soon to secure your spot in the classes of your choice.

Additionally, the initial agenda is posted on the TSD Conference website along with a list of topics being developed for breakout sessions.

For more details on any of these classes as well as speaker biographies, hotel registration information and more, go to tsdconference.com. Stay tuned for agenda updates and more event news.

Register for TSD at tsdconference.com! Super Early Bird Registration ends on Friday, Aug. 12.

Related: WATCH: TSD 2021 Recap

Related: (STN Podcast E91) Onsite at the TSD Conference: A Heart For Vulnerable Student Populations

Related: TSD Attendees Challenged on Their Knowledge of Alternative Student Transportation Service