Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Event News

TSD Conference Unique Experiences Training Opportunities, Initial Agenda Available

By Ruth Newton
Maritza Valentin, national account manager for AMF-Bruns America, leads the Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp Training Hosted by AMF-Bruns on Nov. 21, 2021 at the TSD Conference.

For the Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs (TSD) Conference in Frisco, Texas, Nov. 8-13, 2022, attendees can now register for a wide variety of targeted training opportunities that aim to provide valuable information regarding transporting students with special needs.

The Early Bird Discount to save $150 on registration remains valid through this Friday.

Below are the “Unique Experiences” training sessions that were confirmed as of this report:

  •  Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp Training, presented by AMF-Bruns
  •  Hands-on School Bus Evacuations for Students with Special Needs & Preschoolers
  • NHTSA Child Passenger Safety Restraints on School Buses Training
  • Show Me the Money: Beginning Grants Writing

These training sessions will equip transportation professionals with vital information that impacts the world of special needs student transportation.

The TSD unique experiences will be limited to a select number of participants, to ensure presenters can provide sufficient specialized training. Make sure to register soon to secure your spot in the classes of your choice.

Additionally, the initial agenda is posted on the TSD Conference website along with a list of topics being developed for breakout sessions.

For more details on any of these classes as well as speaker biographies, hotel registration information and more, go to tsdconference.com. Stay tuned for agenda updates and more event news.

Register for TSD at tsdconference.com! Super Early Bird Registration ends on Friday, Aug. 12.

