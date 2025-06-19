Alternative Transportation a Fit for this Catholic All-Girls High School in L.A.

While alternative transportation providers frequently carry children with medical or behavioral challenges and students covered by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, they also have a solid record of coming to the rescue in other situations.

The Louisville High School in Los Angeles does not currently have any students experiencing homelessness or medical issues, but its administrators received word two years ago from the school’s bus contractor that it was unable to cover a route. “We’re an all-girls Catholic school, and enrollment is really important. We felt an obligation to those students, so we were looking for alternatives,” explained Tara Shuler, the school’s attendance manager.

Louisville High belonged to a transportation consortium with other local private schools, which is how Shuler first heard of HopSkipDrive. Louisville, along with its all-boys brother school in Encino, Crespi, opted to retain the alternative transportation company. “We had a lot of cars coming and going on that very first year and had some siblings going to both schools,” said Shuler.

“The drivers are all vetted and background checked, so you know you’re not just putting your kid in an Uber with some random person who decided to sign up,” she continued. “I think that gave our families confidence in the beginning .. and then it went forward with no real hiccups. They were rock solid from day one.”

Noting the school also needs after-school and evening routes, Shuler said the alternative transportation option enabled the school to continue both. “We really modeled it after our buses and it worked out,” she added.

Without the alternative transportation option, Shuler said she believes the school likely would have lost “quite a few kids” due to L.A. traffic. “Parents work so they can’t get to the other side of town and they’re not going to drive them an hour to school and then an hour back to get to work,” she added.

The nation’s leading alternative transportation providers may stake out their own territories or compete head-to-head in places, but they all agree that nothing is more important than safety when it comes to getting students with behavioral challenges where they need to be when they need to be there. A crucial component of managing those students is the recruitment and retention of drivers who share that commitment.

Related: Detroit Public Schools Shares Chronic Absenteeism Solutions

Related: (STN Podcast E259) Feel the Passion: Debates on Wi-Fi, Technology, Alternative Transportation & Safety

Related: NASDPTS Publishes Paper Espousing Safety of School Buses Over Alternative Transportation

Related: New Technology Provides Data to School Bus Routing

The alternative service was scaled back last year when the bus company was again able to cover one route, but the HopSkipDrive service was a “nice alternative for us to get our students to school and home safely and not having a bus,” noted Shuler. “It was what we did to fill the gap where we didn’t have a bus.”

She praised the provider for its “phenomenal” communication, calling and texting to share information about a late driver change due to illness, a car slowed in heavy traffic or if there was another issue.

Noting she had worked years ago at Nordstrom’s, a retailer which is known for setting the gold standard in customer care, Shuler said of HopSkipDrive, “They made it so easy to work with them. Their customer service was like Nordstrom’s. There was never any issue they didn’t take care of,” she concluded.