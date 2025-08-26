Hands-on Training Opportunities for Student Transporters at TSD Conference

Attendees at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference this fall will have access to a variety of hands-on training, geared toward working with students with special needs.

Alongside dozens of educational sessions and four inspiring keynotes, attendees have several opportunities to practice their skills and learn from expert instructors on how to safely transport students with disabilities and preschoolers as well as effectively manage the equipment used on routes.

Kicking off the conference on Friday, Nov. 7 is the National Highway Transportation Safety Association (NHTSA) Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training, an all-day class on the proper use of child safety restraint systems on school buses, with a concentration on preschool-aged children and children with disabilities.

Also on Friday, the three-hour Mastering Wheelchair & Occupant Training Certification Class feature instructors from AMF-Bruns of America. This class will teach the proper safety techniques on using occupant securements, understanding the WC-18 and WC-19 standards, wheelchair anchorage and how to correctly secure and deboard students, all with real equipment they can practice on.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Nov. 11, the Hands-on School Bus Evacuation for Students with Special Needs & Preschoolers will take place at Prosper Independent School District. Attendees will first review best safety practices and emergency evacuation protocol in an instructional classroom setting. They will then go outside to practice rescue skills on a school bus filled with theatre smoke. Class participants will have a time limit to rescue the “students” represented by training dolls.

There will also be a roadeo competition sponsored.by Q’Straint/Sure-Lok on Sat. Nov. 8 at Prosper ISD and an interactive sign American Sign Language training with instructors from the Texas School of the Deaf to close the conference on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Stay tuned for more updates at tsdconference.com.

The TSD Conference will be held Nov. 6-11 at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. Register by Oct. 3 to save $100 on main conference registration with the Early Bird Discount.

Related: TSD Conference Topics Plan to Cover Unique Aspects of Transporting Students

Related: TSD Keynote Speaker Looks to Reveal Power of Praise in Student Transportation

Related: Ride and Drive, Technology Product Demos Return to Texas in November