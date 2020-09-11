Friday, September 11, 2020
Home Safety Maine School District Delays School Due to Positive COVID-19 Case
NewsSafety

Maine School District Delays School Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

By Taylor Hannon
Students exit a Maine school bus. (Wikipedia Commons)
Students exit a Maine school bus. (Wikipedia Commons)

Regional School Unit 57 located near Maine’s western border with New Hampshire, delayed school for one week following a positive COVID-19 test to an individual associated with the transportation department.

Superintendent Larry Malone stated on Monday in a letter to students and families that an individual associated with the transportation department recently tested positive for COVID-19. Malone added that the Maine CDC determined in contact tracing, that the individual was not in “close contact,” but still the district wanted to take extra precaution.

“Out of an abundance of caution prior to the opening of school, we have decided to delay the staggered start we had planned to commence this week,” the letter stated. “We will delay our start for all students (remote and in-person) until Sept. 14.” The district was scheduled to begin a hybrid model of education on Sept. 8.

In the meantime, Malone said the technology department will be working on deploying student devices to support remote learning. School Transportation News reached out to the district for more information on the positive case and school start-up but had not heard back at this writing.

Related: Nevada School District Halts School Buses Due to Confirmed COVID-19 Case
Related: Michigan Transportation Director Pushes Through COVID-19 Challenges for Staff, Students
Related: Implications of Student Tracing on School Buses to Track COVID-19 Infections
Related: Maine Bill Calls for Increased Funding of Electric School Buses

On Friday, the district released its reopening plans, including transportation operations. The letter addressed to the community states that students must wear a mask at all times while on the bus and use hand sanitizer when loading and unloading.

Every school bus is reportedly equipped with a hand sanitizer dispenser, which is attached to the seat directly behind the driver. Students will load from the rear to the front of the bus and unload from front to rear, while also adhering to social distancing.

Students will also be assigned seats, one child per seat. Siblings are reportedly allowed to sit together. Students will also only be picked up and dropped off at one location.

When transporting pre-kindergarten students, they will sit at the front of the bus. Parents will be permitted to assist in seating and buckling of the students, however, they will need to wear a mask and engage in proper hand hygiene.

Previous articleMichigan Transportation Director Pushes Through COVID-19 Challenges for Staff, Students
Next articleStreamed Live and Up Close: Bendix to Showcase its Newest Safety Technologies in Virtual Demonstrations

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Michigan Transportation Director Pushes Through COVID-19 Challenges for Staff, Students

Despite contemplating retirement this school year, Amelia Walantyn said it’s her daily interaction with staff and students that keep her dedicated to pupil transportation. “To...
Read more
Technology

School Bus Wi-Fi Does More Than Connecting Students to Virtual Classes

With the new school year underway, districts are using technology already at their fingertips to solve today’s operational challenges amid COVID-19, with Wi-Fi at...
Read more
Government

Pennsylvania Districts Must Provide Transportation for Nonpublic School Students Amid Pandemic

Pennsylvania school districts will be reimbursed for providing transportation to charter and other nonpublic school students, regardless of whether in-person or online teaching methods...
Read more
Government

Senate Hopes ‘Skinny’ Relief Plan Spurs Action on Broader Package

The Senate GOP introduced a new pared-down relief package on Tuesday, as lawmakers prepare to force a vote on the legislation as soon as...
Read more
Safety

Texas School Bus Driver’s Death Ruled Suicide Following Student Crossing Injury

Killeen Independent School District in Texas, located north of Austin, barely avoided a fatality on the first day of school, after a student was...
Read more
Operations

Free App Available to School Districts to Better Document COVID-19 Cleaning

Putting a line item in one’s back-to-school plan on additional cleaning necessary during COVID-19 isn’t enough. Parents say they want more transparency into school...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
166 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.