Friday, September 11, 2020
Home Multimedia (Free Webinar) Getting Students Back to School During COVID-19
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Getting Students Back to School During COVID-19

Stock Photo of a school bus stop.

With so many unknowns about COVID-19 and so few answers, most of the nation’s students will begin the new school year remotely, while others are forced to return to physical school with only minimal measures to protect them. A few outbreaks could chase those students back to virtual learning and force us to start all over – with no plan for moving forward. Student transporters are in a bind, stuck with the same sized fleets yet the need for social distancing that dictates a severely reduced use of seating capacity.

 

Presenter:

Ned Einstein

School Transportation News editorial advisor Ned Einstein, a consultant and expert witness with New York-based Transportation Alternatives, composed an extended article (to be published in the online edition of the October magazine issue, and reprinted in as many other publications as possible) that discusses the historical and socio-economic reasons for the magnitude of COVID-19 problems in the U.S., and provides a model plan for getting all students back to physical school safely by March 2021 (while they transition to it during five prior months of virtual learning). The article will identify the changes needed to meet this goal – including ways to keep teachers, bus drivers and other essential workers safe – and ensure that the effort succeeds.

The adjustments are many, varied and challenging. But if implemented, they can:

  • Get every school bus in the nation back on the road (in many places, 80 to 90 hours a week)
  • Change the school year so that classes during most months can be held outdoors
  • Create two full school days each day (reducing class size by half)
  • Modify school hours so that three tiers of service can be provided as efficiently as possible with the with our existing fleet
  • Require dietary and exercise changes to make students less vulnerable to COVID-19 (or any other disease)

The goal is to help the students “catch up” and create an additional 5.5 million jobs in the process.

Mr. Einstein will lay out his plan and explain how individual states can adapt and improve upon it to conform to their particular constraints (weather, fleet size, densities, school locations, etc.).

Previous articleStreamed Live and Up Close: Bendix to Showcase its Newest Safety Technologies in Virtual Demonstrations

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(STN Podcast E24) Informed, Educated & Prepared: Iowa District Ready to Run School Buses

The STN team discusses the ever-changing landscape that the coronavirus presents to student transporters, including the delivery of masks by the federal government, a...
Read more
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Create A Student Safety Bubble With Modern Bus Technology

As schools reopen for in-person classes, it once more becomes apparent that illegal school bus passing is a rampant problem. More than 17 million...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E23) Buses Supporting Education: Transportation Director Outlines School Year Plan

Student transporters are doing their best to keep up service and provide educational access amid barriers such as COVID-19, inclement weather like the recent...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E22) Weathering the Storms: School Bus Operations Commence Amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, student transportation staff struggle with uncertainty on how to safely perform their roles and express concerns over job...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E21) School Bus Industry Adapts: Transportation Director Talks COVID-19 Challenges, Opportunities

COVID-19 necessitates continual adjustments as students returning to school contract the virus and decreasing state budgets leave less funding for new buses. But there’s...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E20) Transportation During COVID-19: Getting South Carolina School Buses Ready to Roll

Conditions for reopening schools, leveraging technology for student safety and education, hand sanitizer on the bus—get the latest on these topics and more on...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
166 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.