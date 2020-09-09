Nevada School District Halts School Buses Due to Confirmed COVID-19 Case

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that Carson City School District suspended all school bus transportation after a district employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Following the suspension of school bus services, the district is requesting that families provide transportation for their children. If a student who is currently attending in-person classes cannot arrange transportation to school, then they will be moved to online learning until school bus services can be safely resumed.

The district is reportedly hoping to resume transportation for students after Sept. 15, but that date could be extended if more employees test positive. The district will be working with Carson City to trace all contact with the employee who tested positive and inform anyone who might have been exposed.

School buses are being disinfected and sanitized to ensure that every precaution is taken before the buses start running again.