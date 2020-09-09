Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Home Wire Reports Nevada School District Halts School Buses Due to Confirmed COVID-19 Case
Wire Reports

Nevada School District Halts School Buses Due to Confirmed COVID-19 Case

By Ruth Newton

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that Carson City School District suspended all school bus transportation after a district employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Following the suspension of school bus services, the district is requesting that families provide transportation for their children. If a student who is currently attending in-person classes cannot arrange transportation to school, then they will be moved to online learning until school bus services can be safely resumed.

The district is reportedly hoping to resume transportation for students after Sept. 15, but that date could be extended if more employees test positive. The district will be working with Carson City to trace all contact with the employee who tested positive and inform anyone who might have been exposed.

School buses are being disinfected and sanitized to ensure that every precaution is taken before the buses start running again.

Previous articleSchool Bus Wi-Fi Does More Than Connecting Students to Virtual Classes
Next article(STN Podcast E24) Informed, Educated & Prepared: Iowa District Ready to Run School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Connecticut-Based Bus Company Struggling During Pandemic

DATTCO Inc., a school bus contractor based in New Britain, Connecticut, is facing the devastation brought on by the pandemic as reported by Hartford...
Read more
Wire Reports

Florida School Bus Driver Prevents Man Covered in Blood from Boarding

A Polk County School District bus driver in Lakeland, Florida, located east of Tampa, is being hailed as a hero after she kept a...
Read more
Wire Reports

Update: Texas Student Hit By Truck After Stepping Out of School Bus

Editor's note: An original headline erroneously reported that the student was killed. The student was hospitalized with injuries and was in stable condition at...
Read more
Wire Reports

Michigan School Bus Driver Concerned About Returning to Work During Pandemic

The beginning of the school year has arrived for the students attending Portage Public Schools in Michigan, located 57 miles south of Grand Rapids,...
Read more
Wire Reports

Montana School District Faces Transportation Difficulties with CDC Guidelines

The 2020-2021 school year is presenting a whole new set of unprecedented challenges, and while there have been many innovative solutions, NBC Montana reported...
Read more
Wire Reports

Indiana School District Unveils New Revolutionary Technology in School Buses

DeKalb Central United School District in Indiana is making headlines with an advanced initiative that includes new safety and clean energy features for its...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
137 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.