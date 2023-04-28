Friday, April 28, 2023
Michigan Student Praised for Safety Stopping School Bus During Driver Emergency

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
A seventh grader was lauded as a hero after he prevented his school bus from crashing when the bus driver lost consciousness.

Dillon Reeves, a seventh grader at Lous E. Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan, took immediate action on a bus ride after school on Wednesday afternoon. The bus driver was experiencing dizziness while driving and followed protocol by alerting the transportation department that she was not feeling well and was going to pull over to allow someone from the transportation department to provide relief to her, said Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert D. Livernois in a news conference on Thursday.

The driver passed out before she could safely pull over and stop the bus, which was transporting approximately 66 passengers. The vehicle started to veer into oncoming traffic.

Reeves, who was seated about five rows back, quickly got up from his seat and ran to the front of the bus, grabbed the steering wheel and calmly stepped the brakes, bringing the bus to a gradual stop while asking other student passengers to call 911.

According to a local news article, the Warren police and fire departments responded to the scene within minutes and treated the bus driver.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident and all students were loaded onto a different school bus.

The driver became alert and was able to speak with first responders, then she was transported to a hospital for further examination.

Reeves was praised by his parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, for his courageous actions.

