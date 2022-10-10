Michigan School Bus Driver Rescues Toddler

A school bus driver saved a 2-year old involved during a carjacking, and the boy was soon returned to his parents, reported WRAL News.

According to the Michigan authorities, on Oct. 6 a carjacker stole a vehicle from a Kentwood mother and father who were waiting outside their running car, as they were waiting for their older child to board the school bus.

An unknown man ran up, got in the car and drove away with the 2-year-old sibling in the backseat.

At the same time, Kelloggsville School District bus driver Dave Skinner was reportedly driving down their street and called 911. He then placed a call ia his bus radio warning other bus drivers to be on the lookout.

Bus driver Sue Figueroa had just seen a young boy sitting along the roadway. The carjacker had noticed the child in the car while driving away and left him by the side of the road before taking off again.

Figueroa reportedly grabbed the child and placed him on her bus then returned him to his parents.

Kentwood police found the stolen car but at this report had yet to locate the carjacker. The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

