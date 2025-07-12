Industry Veterans Return to STN EXPO to Teach School Bus Accident Investigation

RENO, Nev. — STN EXPO West kicked off with school transportation experts Richard Fischer and Peter Baxter, who presented the “School Bus Accident Investigation: Be Prepared for a Lawsuit” session.

“You need to know more than you need to know,” said Peter Baxter Friday as the four-hour-long accident investigation session began. With the play on the famous Oscar Wilde quote, Baxter aimed to emphasize the need for transportation professionals to acquire more knowledge than they believe they will need to know in the industry.

Attendees at the session were taught about the importance of safety and preparedness within the student transportation sector, particularly as it pertains to handling incidents involving school buses. Both Fischer and Baxter said their goal was to equip attendees with essential skills in mitigating risks associated with school transportation.

Dick Fischer is widely recognized as the Father of School Bus Safety Week for successfully petitioning President Richard Nixon in 1972 for the first federal proclamation. He and Pete Baxter, a retired state director of student transportation for the Indiana Department of Education are both members of the National Association for Pupil Transportation Hall of Fame. Baxter is one of only two people to serve as president of both NAPT and the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.

Fischer, who was recognized at the 2024 STN EXPO West with a lifetime achievement award, noted that the main priority of transportation professionals should be the students they transport. He emphasized the acronym “GOAL,” short for get out and look, when addressing how drivers should not be reluctant to exit the bus when they can’t see if a student crossed or to do a maintenance check on the bus if needed during a route.

Fischer explained that many student transportation professionals believe that it is illegal for school bus drivers to exit the vehicle while on route. However, that is not the case. Currently, California is the only state where drivers must get off the bus to cross the road with elementary students when the bus is stopped on the opposite side of where the student’s home is located. This law was established in 1932, and since then reportedly no student or driver has been killed by an illegal passing incident.

During the seminar, Fischer transitioned into the topic of the danger zone, which refers to the 10- to 12-feet hazardous area surrounding school buses where students are at the most risk during loading and unloading. He highlighted the importance of being able to look over the hood of the bus when driving.

A scenario was acted out, where two attendees with different heights represented the difference between a shorter and taller school bus driver and how their respective danger zones are different. Fischer explained the importance of setting the driver’s seat at its lowest point to get an accurate description of the true danger zone for each driver. The ability to maintain awareness of one’s surroundings is pivotal in preventing incidents and ensuring student safety.

When the question, “What do you think the toughest task is in preventing a collision?” was asked by the speakers, many attendees were quick to respond. Some of them agreed that the toughest task is predicting the other behavior of other motorists on the road.

Fischer recommended that school bus drivers conduct department safety meetings. He suggested for directors of transportation and/or safety trainers to assign a month to drivers for organizing safety meetings while sharing ideas with them on what they could discuss during these meetings.

He also pointed out that school districts with school buses equipped with cameras should look at the recorded videos on a daily basis to prevent school bus related incidents from continuously occuring. Safe behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated but wrong behavior that is not called out or reported will be repeated as well. This is why both Fischer and Baxter emphasized the importance of reporting any unprofessional behavior instead of looking the other way. They referred to this as “CYA” or covering your “Adam’s apple.” In other words, the advised taking appropriate measures to protect oneself from potential blame, legally or otherwise.

