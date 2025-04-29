(STN Podcast E256) Empathy is a Core Principle: Bringing Funding, Tech & People Together for Student Service

Get updates on the EPA Clean School Bus Program and dive into the State of Sustainable Fleets Report.

Gaurav Sharda, chief technology officer at Beacon Mobility, discusses how an improved relationship between IT and student transportation improves efficiency, safety and service for families.

Read more about technology.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from School Radio.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.