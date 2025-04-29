Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E256) Empathy is a Core Principle: Bringing Funding, Tech & People Together for Student Service

School Transportation Nation – Episode 256

By Claudia Newton

Get updates on the EPA Clean School Bus Program and dive into the State of Sustainable Fleets Report.

Gaurav Sharda, chief technology officer at Beacon Mobility, discusses how an improved relationship between IT and student transportation improves efficiency, safety and service for families.

Read more about technology.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio. 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

