Tech-Forward Approach to Staffing

Many school transportation operators I have spoken with lately continue to struggle with finding qualified school bus drivers, mechanics and fleet managers. But how are they marketing themselves?

Are we simply being out-marketed by other companies and industries that are seeking candidates in the same job categories? How do you compete against corporate giants like Amazon and Walmart for talent? Marketing to qualified candidates seeking jobs in 2025 demands forward-thinking. Social media platforms like TikTok (if your district allows it), YouTube Shorts, Facebook and Instagram continue to gain traction and popularity, and both offer paid and free opportunities.

Executing a paid media strategy allows you to fine tune your target audience within your hyperlocal community, using geographic and demographic data like relevant job titles, certifications (CDL holders) or interest groups to reach key candidates. That could be retirees looking for meaningful part-time work, a stay-at-home parent wanting mid-day flexibility in their schedule, military veterans with transferable logistics skills, or gig economy workers seeking stability.

My suggestion is to build a thoughtful and authentic content strategy. The team of school transportation professionals that work in your operation are your biggest assets. Those individuals can share stories of why your district or company is a great place to work. It’s word of mouth amplified to the Nth degree. Consider that a video can be used on your website, email and on social media platforms.

Making video clips of team members sharing experiences like a day-in-the-life showcases typical responsibilities of a bus driver or mechanic and gives prospects a realistic and relatable perspective. Testimonials are very powerful, too. Interviews or stories from current employees on job satisfaction, work-life balance and company culture make a real impact. Also, short form reels are great for quick engaging clips of team camaraderie, well-maintained buses, or “behind-the-scenes” fun.

Audience engagement is important for this type of campaign to work. Use ideas like behind-the-scenes tours highlighting facilities, buses, workshops or training areas to reduce job apprehension. Host an interactive Q&A session with HR or current employees to answer applicant questions in real time.

Prospective employees don’t just evaluate your fleet. They evaluate your investment in the overall experience you are demonstrating. That includes newer buses, modern GPS and routing software, and digital tools that streamline daily operations. These can be big selling points to a prospective employee.

Hiring the right people is just the beginning. Retaining them and helping them thrive requires consistent leadership, strategic investment and a culture that blends human empathy with technological support.

Once you’ve built your team, keeping them engaged is key. Many departments now use mobile apps and communication platforms to interact with staff in real time sending schedule updates, reminders and even recognition messages.

An emerging trend is the use of AI to track performance metrics like on-time arrivals, safety records or attendance to trigger personalized recognition or feedback. These tools make appreciation immediate, meaningful and data informed.

Competitive pay is still essential but so is a benefits package that reflects the real lives of employees. Districts offering flexible schedules, retention bonuses and easy-to-access benefits dashboards are seeing greater success in retaining drivers and technicians.

Some districts are providing monthly meals, wellness perks and even transportation specific, career development plans to deepen loyalty and satisfaction.

Positive reinforcement remains one of the most powerful tools for retention. From digital shout-outs to monthly awards, recognition programs create a culture of appreciation. Add ongoing professional development, mentorship and AI-driven training, and you’ve built a workplace people don’t want to leave.

And let’s not forget safety, as recognizing employees can result in a positive impact on performance and morale. Whether through improved communication, fewer accidents or higher job satisfaction, a valued employee is a safer, more committed one. As the world evolves, leaders in school transportation have a chance to embrace change while adjusting to the new standards and norms team members and prospective employees expect.

