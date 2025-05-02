Accident Investigation Training Returns to STN EXPO West

School buses remain the safest way for students to get to school, but student transportation professionals must be prepared for the worst-case scenario when a school bus related accident occurs.

At STN EXPO West, safety will be the focus of many of the educational sessions and trainings. The conference kicks off Friday, July 12 with an in-depth “School Bus Accident Investigation: Be Prepared for a Lawsuit” presentation by industry veterans Richard “Dick” Fischer and Pete Baxter. The four-hour session will dive into the intricacies of accident investigation that often branch off beyond the incident itself to a broader view of transportation operations, including safety onboard the bus, at bus stops and in the school bus garage.

Fischer, a renowned national school bus safety expert and trainer, and Baxter, an NAPT Hall of Famer and retired director of pupil transportation for the Indiana Department of Education, will also discuss the legal process that follows a school bus accident and review real-life examples to demonstrate the importance of preparing transportation teams to handle the legal proceedings. Both Fischer and Baxter have served as expert witnesses in court for legal cases involving school bus collisions and look to shed light on the process, starting with the first phone call about an accident to appearing in court. Even though every transportation department or company hopes it will never happen to them, this session will reveal the need to prepare for different types of incidents.

STN EXPO West will be held July 11-16 in Reno, Nevada at the Peppermill Resort.

