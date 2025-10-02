NAPT Announces Election Winners Ahead of Annual Conference

Attendees of the National Association for Pupil Transportation Annual Conference and Trade Show later this month in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will meet several new officers who won or held onto their seats following this week’s election.

In an email to members on Thursday, NAPT said the newly elected and reelected officers will be sworn in and begin their terms on Nov. 1 during NAPT ACTS. Elections ran from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1, and voters were able to cast their votes online.

Melody Coniglio, director of transportation at West Geauga Local Schools in Ohio, was elected NAPT president-elect. She currently serves as Region 3 director and will transition to her new role for two years before serving as president.

Coniglio ran against Karim Johnson, director of student transportation at Dorchester County School District Four in South Carolina, and Todd Silverthorn, supervisor of transportation services at Kettering City School District in Ohio. A special election will be held to fill the Region 3 Director seat, NAPT noted, which becomes vacant once the new board is sworn in at NAPT ACTS.

Keith Kaup, director of transportation at Pearland Independent School District in Texas, is the current president-elect and assumes the president role, succeeding Teena Mitchell of South Carolina.

Region 1 Director Marc Medina, supervisor of transportation at Farmingdale School District in New York, ran unopposed and succeeds Peter Lawrence, who completed three terms. According to NAPT bylaws, Lawrence had reached his term limit.

“Lawrence’s leadership helped establish a strong foundation for the region and positioned it for continued success,” NAPT said in a statement.

The new Region 5 director will be Dawnett Wright, director of transportation at Peninsula School District in Washington. She succeeds Athena Bartz of Wyoming, who completed one term and chose not to seek reelection.

Meanwhile, affiliate member director Maritza Valentin, the national sales manager for AMF-Bruns of America, was re-elected for a second term. She also ran unopposed. NAPT said Valentin “will continue her work to strengthen connections between industry business partners and members.”

Related: NAPT Shares Candidate Information Ahead of Next Week’s Elections

Related: NAPT Announces More Annual Award Winners for 2025

Related: Robinson Named Sole 2025 Inductee into NAPT Hall of Fame

“Elections serve as the heartbeat of our association, reminding us that each member has both a voice and a part in shaping our shared future,” stated Molly McGee Hewitt, NAPT CEO and executive director. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated, whether as candidates or voters. Your involvement fuels our progress and sparks innovation. Looking ahead, we are excited to unite our newly elected leaders with those currently serving, forming a strong coalition of leaders dedicated to embracing the NAPT vision of a world where every student has access to safe and efficient transportation.”

Members will vote Oct. 6–10 on proposed bylaw amendments, including changes to the regional structure that will directly impact director representation.

“I commend everyone who ran in this election—you are the foundation of our strength. I look forward to working with the full Board of Directors to keep NAPT moving forward,” added Kaup and the 2025 NAPT nominations chair.

NAPT ACTS will be held Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.