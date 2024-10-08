(STN Podcast E230) Ingredients for Success: Driver Retention & N.Y. District Teambuilding

Updates on the catastrophic Hurricane Helene’s impact on lives and business in the Southeastern U. S. Additionally, see how Virginia is tackling the school bus driver shortage.

Waterloo Central School District in New York won a Top Transportation Teams award at STN EXPO West this summer. Transportation Supervisor D’Allah Laffoon discusses recovering from COVID-19-era operations, fostering teamwork, planning for electric school buses, starting school, and dealing with the driver shortage.

