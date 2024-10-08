Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E230) Ingredients for Success: Driver Retention & N.Y. District Teambuilding

School Transportation Nation – Episode 230

By Claudia Newton

Updates on the catastrophic Hurricane Helene’s impact on lives and business in the Southeastern U. S. Additionally, see how Virginia is tackling the school bus driver shortage.

Waterloo Central School District in New York won a Top Transportation Teams award at STN EXPO West this summer. Transportation Supervisor D’Allah Laffoon discusses recovering from COVID-19-era operations, fostering teamwork, planning for electric school buses, starting school, and dealing with the driver shortage.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus. 

 

 

Message from Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

