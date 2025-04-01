Data: The Power Behind Streamlined Fleet Management

As weeks passed, the Midwestern district’s fleet management duties escalated. So much so that Tim, the transportation director, hired bus drivers to pull hard drives after hours and assist with other tasks. There simply weren’t enough hours in the day, and fleet demands stressed Tim’s typically upbeat team.

The trend soon changed thanks to REI’s wireless, automated ARMOR™ Software Suite. The district integrated the cloud-based data powerhouse to streamline fleet management for Tim’s team and help reduce expenses.

Let’s review its features – the same features that could help reduce your duties and costs too.

Actions

Tim accessed this feature to assign permissions, parameters, thresholds and automated procedures for all ARMOR functions. Most noteworthy: He set up the automatic download of event videos from fleet DVRs which eliminated drivers’ help in pulling hard drives.

Diagnostics

Once Tim configured ARMOR’s settings, the Diagnostics feature’s data showed that all engines and bus camera systems worked properly.* In addition, the vehicle logs and automated status updates helped the team:

Detect problems early to mitigate/prevent major repairs

Anticipate/correct issues before dispatching vehicles

Monitor the video systems on the vehicles en route

Gauge fuel efficiency, battery voltages, odometer readings and mechanical problems

Diagnostics made it possible for them to solve problems quickly, saving time and potential maintenance costs.

AutoPilot

An archive for downloaded surveillance videos and data, the team often accessed AutoPilot to review events and email the password-protected videos to others. This feature’s search tool also made it incredibly easy to find videos, saving the team hours of time (see image at top).

Dashboard

The team frequently checked Dashboard to monitor data about active vehicles, their locations, frequency of events and server storage space. With this feature at your disposal, you too could monitor fleet efficiency and safety remotely to save time and keep costs down.

Insight

Suppose you want to track vehicles in real time, request event video from a specific location or view event hotspots. ARMOR Insight is your source. Tim’s team frequently viewed the mapped routes, vehicle speed graphs and other useful data to locate and solve problems in a timely manner.*

StopArm

StopArm’s data made it easier for the team to find, review and manage violation videos. Having supporting data, license plate images and video in one place also expedited their reporting process. StopArm could save hours of work for your team too.

Work smarter, not harder on fleet management. Let ARMOR Software Suite’s automated data collection and reporting features do much of the legwork for you. Contact us today for more info!

*Additional hardware required.

