How Greenburgh CSD in New York ‘Took the Plunge’ with PLUS

After more than two decades of working with Transfinder’s Pro software, Frank Gunn, a seasoned transportation consultant at Greenburgh Central School District, made a pivotal decision that would reshape the district’s student transportation system.

Gunn, who initially joined Greenburgh for a 45-day consulting stint and has now been there for six years, led the district’s transition to Transfinder’s browser-based routing solution, Routefinder PLUS, and its companion tool, Viewfinder.

His story is one of trust, adaptability and a commitment to excellence in student transportation.

It’s also one of loyalty.

Gunn’s journey with Transfinder began long before his time at Greenburgh, a district located in Westchester County, about 30 miles north of New York City.

“I’m 20-plus years with you guys,” he said of his relationship with Transfinder. “I was a Pro user for the longest time,” he said, “and it really didn’t give me any problems.”

He admits he wasn’t eager to make the move to Routefinder PLUS.

“I’m 63 years old and things scare me that are new,” Gunn said. But he knew that Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS was the future and recognized his own need to adapt.

“So, I said, ‘Let’s take the plunge.’” What made the decision easier to make was knowing “the customer service I’ve always known you guys to have.”

The move paid off. Gunn describes the transition as smooth and well-supported, thanks to Transfinder’s training team.

“They walked,” he said of the implementation team. “We didn’t run. They knew I was apprehensive, and we just went through it step by step. It was never a rush thing. That’s what made this the easiest.”

That’s a good message for anyone looking to move to Transfinder’s technology, whether moving from Pro to PLUS, manual routing or leaving one vendor to partner with Transfinder: Transfinder’s support and implementation teams come alongside clients and put them at ease.

As a one-man transportation department, Gunn handles everything from routing to communication with contractors. Greenburgh Central transports approximately 2,380 students, including 360 special education and private school students going to more than 70 schools.

With 85 vehicles and 78 drivers, the logistics are complex—but PLUS has made it manageable.

Gunn highlights several features of PLUS that have streamlined his workflow:

Speed and Efficiency : “I think it’s faster,” Gunn said. “I like that I can open up two map grids at once and print right from right-clicking on the routes.”

: “I think it’s faster,” Gunn said. “I like that I can open up two map grids at once and print right from right-clicking on the routes.” Bus Pass Integration : “I can grab a group of students and print bus passes right from a window.”

: “I can grab a group of students and print bus passes right from a window.” Enhanced Graphics : “The circular stops and boundaries are more crisp.” It is easy to zoom into a location to look at specific bus stops.

: “The circular stops and boundaries are more crisp.” It is easy to zoom into a location to look at specific bus stops. User-Friendly Interface: “It’s very user-friendly. Every time I turn around, there’s another thing I learn.”

One of the most impactful additions to Greenburgh’s transportation toolkit has been Viewfinder, which Gunn describes as a game-changer for contractor communication. The district contracts with Royal Coach Lines for 90 vehicles. Viewfinder allows Royal Coach to access the same routing data Gunn uses, enabling real-time responses to parent inquiries.

“If a parent calls the bus company, they have the exact same information I have at their fingertips,” Gunn said.

This transparency and accessibility have improved service and reduced confusion.

Looking ahead, Gunn is interested in expanding Greenburgh’s use of Transfinder technology. Gunn is enthusiastic about Stopfinder, Transfinder’s award-winning parent app.

“We have to walk before we run,” he said, acknowledging the importance of a phased approach.

Support from Transfinder has been a cornerstone of Gunn’s positive experience. “Support from Transfinder is second to none,” he said. “I’ve never had a bad dealing in over 20 years.” Noting even receiving calls at 5:30 in the morning to resolve issues.

“They treat you like family,” Gunn said. “That’s the easiest way to sum up Transfinder—from the top down.”

For districts considering the switch to PLUS, Gunn offers heartfelt advice: “If you’re a Pro client afraid to take the plunge to PLUS, I’m living proof it’s idiot-proof. It would be the best decision you ever made in your life,” he said, adding, other than marriage.”

Gunn’s story is more than a testimonial—it’s a blueprint for how thoughtful leadership, trusted partnerships and innovative technology can transform student transportation. At Greenburgh Central School District, Transfinder isn’t just a vendor—it’s part of the family.

“I’m not a client,” he said. “I’m part of your family.”

