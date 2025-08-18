Historic Endeavor

Tyler Bryan attended his first National Congress on School Transportation in May 2015. The experience prepared him to take on an industry first 10 years later.

Bryan, Delaware’s de facto state director as the education associate for school transportation at the department of education, chaired the new alternative transportation writing committee that was included at the 17th NCST in Des Moines, Iowa. It was the first time state delegates took up a non-school bus issue since the first congress held in 1939. It was blasphemous to previously even think of proposing recommendations for other vehicles that transport students to and from school, not to mention other related events.

Seeing how NCST worked in 2015, at the behest of then-state director Ron Love, allowed Bryan to prepare not only in his role leading this historic proposal process but his responsibilities in providing guidance to school districts in his own state.

“The committees and delegation helped me gain an excellent working knowledge that better prepared me for taking on this role in Delaware. I am very appreciative of Ron’s guidance and inclusiveness in my previous role, and it was due to that involvement that eventually led me to this position,” Bryan said. “Being a 2015 delegate allowed me to see the process Ron followed to prepare, the execution during congress, and then the follow-up, including our state’s specification update process.

Advertisement

Getting to be involved and see that made it much easier to understand expectations and made me comfortable enough to take on a writing chair position.”

Despite admittedly being awestruck by NCST in 2015, the deliberations were made easier, he added, by knowing that all delegates as well as interested parties no matter the varying opinions were there for the same reason: Student safety.

“In my opinion, the 2025 on-site congress proceedings went very smoothly, and I was impressed by how well they stayed on schedule to accomplish 10 years of work within the provided timeframe,” he noted. Bryan provides more insights into the proposal process for alternative transportation, specifically, and the need for the industry to come together and create recommendations that benefit school districts of all states, in this month’s Q&A.

STN: Why is the topic of alternative transportation so important? In Delaware? Nationwide?

Bryan: Alternative transportation is important. As we know it is here and ever expanding. As this expansion continues, states and local districts are at the point where they must evaluate their needs and determine what policies, procedures and processes are required to ensure that they are doing their due diligence, to ensure that students are receiving safe transportation in the vehicle selected for school transportation.

In Delaware, it is continuing to grow for the transportation of our homeless and foster youth. Our regulations currently require the local education authority to establish its own policies and procedures for this type of transportation. After much conversation with our local transportation supervisors, they have requested that the state develop regulations around this type of transportation to create a standard framework for consistency across the state. The goal was to use NCST to propel us forward with creating the regulation.

STN: How and why did you get involved as the writing committee chair?

Bryan: I had been tasked with chairing the NASDPTS position paper for alternative transportation, so when they were looking for members of this committee, I had expressed interest since I had already been doing some work within this subject. When I found out they were in need of a chair for this section, I agreed to step up and take the lead, as I knew we would also be looking to do similar work in Delaware.

STN: How did the committee operate? What work went into formalizing/creating the proposals for delegate voting? What was the process for creating a writing committee that never existed before?

Bryan: With the NCST process, there was a first period, during which state delegations and interested parties could submit language, proposals or requests for changes. In the first round of proposals, our committee received only one proposal, which aimed to clarify the NHSTA guidance on the use of 15-passenger vans. This meant the committee needed to start drafting a proposal from scratch. The committee decided to examine multiple states that had already adopted regulations for alternative transportation, which we then used to identify similarities between them, providing us with a starting point.

The committee then determined what areas we wanted to focus on within this proposal, which were driver credentials, driver training, vehicle design and equipment, special education policy considerations, and other policy considerations. We then split into subgroups, splitting up within each of these subjects. The small groups then formed their recommendations, which included non-voting advisory members from various alternative transportation providers who also contributed input on these subject areas.

Once the subgroups completed their work, we brought it back to the main group and reviewed each area, voting on what we wanted to include in our proposal. Our proposal then went out for comment, and this time we received 15 comments for recommended language changes or additions. Our committee then reconvened to vote to either accept or reject those recommendations and then provided the committee’s decision back to those who submitted change requests. That was the process we followed for developing the final proposal that came to the Congress floor. It is definitely a more extensive process to start a new section from scratch versus just changing existing language. I was very fortunate to have great committee members who offered valuable input and time to allow us to put forth a solid proposal to congress.

STN: What were the proposals and what did the states pass? Was there anything surprising to you?

Bryan: The committee knew going into this that this section was new historical and many had varying opinions on it. We were expecting a lot of discussion around it. The final wording will be forthcoming incorporating the changes that occurred on the floor. (Editor’s note: The national specifications and procedures were under review by the editing and technical committees at this report.)

The one surprising thing for me as the writing chair was that I had preconceived ideas about which areas would be more controversial than others, so I was surprised to see that the driver training section was the one that received the most change. We had really intended that section to be a framework for those states or localities looking to implement training requirements. Overall, all the sections remained with modifications that were proposed and accepted by the congress, and this allowed the committee to achieve our initial goal of adopting a minimum framework to ensure safe transportation for students.

STN: What stood out most to you about your entire NCST experience?

Bryan: Due to COVID-19, our normal five-year process was extended to 10 years, resulting in a significant number of veterans familiar with this process retiring. There were many new delegates and delegate chairs who were attending the NCST for the first time at the 2025 congress. Even with many new individuals and a more extended hiatus, we were still able to achieve a highly successful congress that was completed ahead of schedule. This wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of all the individuals involved in this process. Another impressive aspect of NCST was viewing the table decorations featured by various states. It was great seeing the state pride across the Congress floor.

STN: Thank you.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted for the July 2025 issue of School Transportation News.

Related: (STN Podcast E269) Legacy & Leadership: Award-Winning Suffolk Transportation Talks NY Operations

Related: (STN Podcast E259) Feel the Passion: Debates on Wi-Fi, Technology, Alternative Transportation & Safety

Related: Automate to Elevate Safety & Fleet Management

Related: (Free Webinar) Modernizing Student Transportation: Meeting Every Student’s Need This School Year