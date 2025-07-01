Tuesday, July 1, 2025
July 2025

Gaurav Sharda attends the ACT Expo in April. He is putting people at the heart of technology decisions for Beacon Mobility companies. Cover design by Kimber Horne. Photo by Vincent Rios Design.
Gaurav Sharda attends the ACT Expo in April. He is putting people at the heart of technology decisions for Beacon Mobility companies.
Cover design by Kimber Horne.
Photo by Vincent Rios Design.

Meet the 2025 Innovator of the Year, Gaurav Sharda! As the chief technology officer of Beacon Mobility, Sharda is approaching innovation with a people-focused and technology based mindset to create positive outcomes for the industry. Read more about Sharda’s story as well as contracting focused features on the future of AI, safety in alternative transportation, NCST resolutions, and guidance for non-yellow school bus transportation.

Read the full July 2025 issue.

Cover Story

‘Here to Serve’ People With Technology
Gaurav Sharda of Beacon Mobility, STN’s Innovator of the Year, focuses on developing AI-based and people-principled technology designed to make easier the jobs of transportation end-users.

Features

Ensuring Student Safety, No Matter the Vehicle
Alternative transportation vehicles are ingrained in student transportation operations, as the recent National Congress on School Transportation proved. Several service providers weigh in on how they are meeting recommended safety measures.

Leadership Perspectives on the Future of AI
Executives with the leading school bus contractors in North America discuss their thoughts on artificial intelligence and the impact on their operations as well as the students, parents and school districts they serve.

Special Reports

Does Safety Save Money?
With insurance costs skyrocketing, technology like video cameras and telematics combined with driver training are tools to help student transporters mitigate their liability.

Q&A: Historic Endeavor
Tyler Bryan, the National Congress on School Transportation alternative transportation committee chair, discusses the importance of the newest addition to national specifications and procedures and breaks down the process for creating the proposals from scratch.

Feedback
Online
Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Securing Industry Wins

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Smart Buses, Smarter Outcomes

Special Reports

Whitepapers

