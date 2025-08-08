Friday, August 8, 2025
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Modernizing Student Transportation: Meeting Every Student’s Need This School Year

As the 2025–26 school year kicks off, school districts face increasing pressure to modernize their student transportation systems — both to meet rising demand and to ensure every student has safe, equitable access to learning. In this webinar, we’ll explore how forward-thinking district leaders are reimagining transportation through technology, flexible solutions, and a student-first mindset.

District leaders will walk away with actionable strategies to future-proof their transportation systems and support vulnerable students — including those with disabilities, experiencing homelessness, or facing complex medical needs.

What you’ll learn:

  • The top transportation challenges facing districts this year—and how leaders are responding
  • How modern technology (like AI-assisted routing and real-time GPS tracking) is transforming school transportation
  • Why Alternative Student Transportation is now a core part of district strategy—not a backup plan
  • How to improve student safety, reduce absenteeism, and meet funding goals through personalized transportation

 

Brought to you by EverDriven

 

REGISTER BELOW:

 

Presenters:

Courtney Pallotta
Chief Marketing Officer
EverDriven

 

Adam Warner
VP of Operations & Head of Safety
EverDriven

 

Alan Fliegelman
VP of Product Management
EverDriven

