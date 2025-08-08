(Free Webinar) Modernizing Student Transportation: Meeting Every Student’s Need This School Year

As the 2025–26 school year kicks off, school districts face increasing pressure to modernize their student transportation systems — both to meet rising demand and to ensure every student has safe, equitable access to learning. In this webinar, we’ll explore how forward-thinking district leaders are reimagining transportation through technology, flexible solutions, and a student-first mindset.
District leaders will walk away with actionable strategies to future-proof their transportation systems and support vulnerable students — including those with disabilities, experiencing homelessness, or facing complex medical needs.
What you’ll learn:
- The top transportation challenges facing districts this year—and how leaders are responding
- How modern technology (like AI-assisted routing and real-time GPS tracking) is transforming school transportation
- Why Alternative Student Transportation is now a core part of district strategy—not a backup plan
- How to improve student safety, reduce absenteeism, and meet funding goals through personalized transportation
Presenters:
Courtney Pallotta
Chief Marketing Officer
EverDriven
Adam Warner
VP of Operations & Head of Safety
EverDriven
Alan Fliegelman
VP of Product Management
EverDriven