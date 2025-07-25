Roundup: Informative Green Bus Summit Held at STN EXPO West

RENO, Nev. – The Green Bus Summit at STN EXPO West was a gathering of enthusiastic minds to discuss the technology and training needed to achieve a clean energy future.

Advancing School Bus Innovation

RIDE

Frank Girardot, senior vice president of electric school bus manufacturer RIDE Mobility, noted during a panel discussion that there is a sales job involved when transportation staff must convince district administration that electric school buses (ESBs) are a good investment.

Craig Beaver, administrator for transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon, said his ESB journey began with grant writing and utility cooperation. Operationally, he said bus capacity, battery size and the reliability of the OEMs are of utmost importance. Beaverton assigned ESBs to certain routes, not specific drivers. Beaver, the 2024 STN Transportation Director of the Year, said even diesel devotees have come around to appreciate them.

Jim Snow, CEO of Mid-Placer Public Schools in rural northern California, has propane buses and is implementing electric buses. He noted that stacking federal and state funding is key. When choosing buses, he said to prioritize the needs of the students, which for his district means those with special needs.

Meanwhile, Jessica Sevilla, director of fleet and facilities for Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency in California, said that having the right staff, driver and mechanic training, and vendor relationships throughout the process is crucial so everyone feels supported. She advised leveraging futureproofing and AI tools in planning processes.

Rural Elko County School District in Nevada is just starting its electric bus journey with the use of grants and is currently participating in a V2G pilot program, which provides no-cost infrastructure. “We had to look at what was available and how it would meet our needs,” Director of Transportation Seth Canning said.

Jarrett Garife, manager of transportation for the rural Monterey (California) County Office of Education, applauded state funding and underscored the need for driver buy-in. He said he needed to buy a diesel bus to use for driver recertification during the ESB implementation process.

Girardot added that to successfully run operations, rural districts must consider things like route length, bus capacity, temperature changes and staff training. Several panelists said that rural milage challenges were assuaged by using DC fast chargers.

Panelists also agreed that good communication and training for drivers and mechanics is important to a successful ESB implementation. Beaver and Snow noted that drivers need to be specifically trained on things like regenerative braking and handling the extra weight of ESBs with heavy batteries.

Beaver said he eases his team’s trepidation with ESBs by reminding them, “It’s just a school bus.”

Images by Vince Rios Creative.

Fuel of Choice

Blue Bird

Stephen Whaley, alternative fuels manager for Blue Bird Corporation, reviewed the upcoming California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions reduction from 0.2 g/bhp-hr to 0.035 g/bhp-hr in 2027, the disruptive growth of alternative fuels in Blue Bird’s business and why school districts should consider clean fuels.

During a panel discussion he reviewed the stories of Kay Cornelius, transportation director for rural St. Louis County Schools in northern Minnesota, Diana Mikelski, director of transportation for District 211 in Illinois, and Anthony Jackson, executive director of transportation for Bibb County School District in Georgia, who praised propane school buses for their reliability and quiet operation as well as both fuel and maintenance savings.

Chris Horstman noted from his career experience – as a past school bus driver and current director of transportation for Ithaca City School District in New York – that misconceptions about propane and gasoline buses had to be overcome but that both have proved durable. Gas and propane both produced significant savings over diesel, he said.

Andrew Thompson, fleet manager for Boulder Valley School District in Colorado, runs mostly diesel, propane and gasoline. The district later acquired the state’s first electric school bus, which he said was met with some hesitation but did not require complicated infrastructure setup. The plan is to transition to 50 percent electric buses over 15 years. Thompson discussed his DC fast charger preferences and noted the differences between Level II and Level III chargers.

Both panelists agreed that maintenance professionals find the propane buses easier to work on.

Additionally, John Wyskiel, new president and CEO of Blue Bird, took the stage Monday morning, July 14, before magician Jon Petz’s keynote and recapped the OEM’s dedication to safety, demonstrated through the standardization of lap-shoulder belts, driver airbags, LED lighting, collision mitigation systems and more safety equipment. Blue Bird also supports propane and electric school bus deployment, with the most ESBs deployed in the U.S. — 2,500.

He praised Blue Bird’s partners, dealers and employees who help support school districts around the nation and reaffirmed a commitment to continued service in anticipation of the company’s upcoming centennial in 2027.

Your Route. Reimagined.

Micro Bird

Alexandre Ratte, vice president of sales and marketing, recapped Micro Bird’s three generations of quality and safety and reiterated its commitment to progress and growth. Its gasoline, propane and electric solutions are all built in house.

Marc Gravel, general manager of Micro Bird’s electric subsidiary Ecotuned, next revealed that the G5e Type A electric school bus, which was introduced last year at STN EXPO West, is in full production with buses being delivered to customers. This bus was part of the STN EXPO West Ride and Drive event on Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Peppermill Resort Casino.

Two G5e options provide a choice of either 150- or 200-mile range. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs come with an eight-year warranty and the buses can support both fast DC and AC charging. Vehicle to grid (V2G) technology and over the air updates are also supported.

Gravel shared that the G5e endured 100+ degree temperatures on a trip through the Mohave Desert, while also revealing valuable learning lessons about the need for increased charging infrastructure. The bus also performed well in negative 15-degree temperatures in Canada, he added.

Gravel reiterated the company’s dedication to customer service, borne out by the Micro Bird Academy and expert service available across 70 service locations throughout North America.

The Healthy, Cost-effective Route to School Transportation

Propane Education & Research Council

Driving the Future with Cummins: Forging a Sustainable Outlook

Cummins

“Clean energy is our future,” declared Richard Garvin, director of strategy and commercial business development for Cummins.

Francisco Lagunas, general manager for the Cummins North American bus market, reiterated the company’s support for the EV market. “Wherever you are in your electrification plans, we will meet you there – and we have a whole ecosystem to assist you,” he confirmed.

Matt McGinn, senior director of EV sales and business development for Cummins, noted that districts can see current energy market shifts as an opportunity to diversify rather than as an obstacle.

When it comes to future-proofing, Garvin added that securing funding sources like grants is a big part of it. McGinn said that the best solution for each district depends on its location and goals. Senior Gas Sales Executive Emilliano Pantner confirmed that Cummins is there to help no matter what bus or infrastructure combinations a district needs to achieve those goals.

Pantner, who also oversees microgrids, noted that districts should have a good handle on their current data and metrics to then develop a plan for clean energy that also aligns with operational and student needs. Garvin spoke about the patience that is needed for each district’s “Road to Zero,” which for Cummins has an achievement goal of 2050.

“This is going to be incremental rather than rapid,” he said. “We need to be transparent and collaborative to reach those goals.”

Comprehensive training, online resources and customer service are integral parts of Cummins’ offerings, panelists confirmed.

Attendees shared their concerns about rampant parts unavailability and questioned what Cummins is doing at the federal level to support EV funding for districts who have begun their electrification journeys and are now facing funding loss. Panelists confirmed Cummins’ efforts in parts tracking, grant seeking and federal lobbying, though they confirmed that some things in flux are out of their control. Cummins is always open to feedback and dedicated to improvement, they stated.

Innovative Parts Management Strategies, Solutions for Fleet Management

IC Bus

“You guys have a lot going on and we want to come up with solutions that make your life easier and make you better at what you do,” said Alex Borror, sales director for IC Bus parent company International.

He shared how OnCommand Connection now comes standard on all IC Buses and allows mechanics visibility to alerts in real time so they can direct the driver to come in for service if needed. Though its focus is vehicle health, it also tracks GPS and driver behavior to allow for training opportunities. Electric school bus operators, especially, can find valuable insights in the dashboard and related app, Borror added.

He also shared that IC Bus dealers can help locate funding for electric and other types of buses through their Incentive Prospecting Tool. Additionally, Sourcewell is legally aligned with the OEM to help streamline the purchasing process.

Gregory Baze, national parts account manager for IC Bus, revealed feedback that school district maintenance professionals were spending a lot of time on the phone or internet trying to locate parts or putting together standard stock orders.

RepairLink is an ecommerce platform designed to help mitigate those pain points by allowing dealer customers to look up and order the parts they need on their own, at no extra cost. Benefits include time saved, greater inventory availability, real-time order updates, a VIN-based catalog, easy reorder of saved carts, and cost-saving promotions.

Baze noted that this service was a positive development due to the trend toward online purchasing which has made its way over to the school bus industry. Setup, search and ordering are easy, and there is a buyback program.

“We do more than sell buses,” Baze summed up. “If you’ve got a problem, don’t suffer through it alone.”

Attendees asked about whether parts can be tracked, like on Amazon, and Baze responded that technology is progressing quickly, with that feature planned for wide rollout. A question was presented on the shortage of electric bus mechanics from dealers, which panelists said is being temporarily alleviated through satellite service stations while district mechanic training is ramped up. Multiple attendees expressed the need for more ESB training, which Baze and Borror encouraged them to get from their dealers and the IC Bus University.

Powering the Future: Practical Insights for Electric Bus Charging

EO Charging

“EV and school bus make a great marriage,” declared Brad Beauchamp, EV product segment leader for Blue Bird.

Adam Wilkum, North American sales director for UK-based turnkey provider EO Charging, noted that EV charging is an area where an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. “Don’t be afraid of vendors,” he quipped.

Marc Riccio, vice president of strategic partnerships for comprehensive charging solutions provider Highland Electric Fleets, pointed out that a flawed infrastructure setup that lacks futureproofing and copious communication with partners wreaks havoc with timelines and budgets. He advised “patience, perspective and persistence” through the process.

Manny Huguez, president of charging technology provider Zerova Technologies, said vendor partnerships cover all bases and help districts not only set up but also optimize their new electrified operation. They must also be carefully chosen since businesses do leave the EV space, as in the case of the recently bankrupt bus manufacturer Lion Electric Company. Districts must be mindful and do their due diligence.

“Pick a partner, not a product,” he advised. “You have to be able to depend on them for the long run.”

Beauchamp reviewed several aspects districts should carefully consider, including Level II versus Level III charger choice and bus to charger interoperability.

Huguez underscored how mission critical such considerations are so students are not left stranded. “We aren’t delivering packages here,” he said. He added that training is being expanded so district mechanics can service ESBs instead of waiting hours for certified technicians to do so.

Riccio spoke on how the fixed schedules and timing of school bus routes, as well as the fact that buses are basically batteries on wheels, makes them ideal for vehicle to grid (V2G) and vehicle to everything (V2X) use cases or emergency response situations where the main electrical grid is down.

The panelists spoke to the ever-changing and improving nature of EV technology and looked to the future with optimism. Beauchamp stated that, despite federal Clean School Bus Program funding slowing down, EV isn’t going anywhere and will continue to grow.