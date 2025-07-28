Securing Industry Wins

In another galaxy not that long ago, conversations about contracting school transportation focused solely on the yellow school bus. Not anymore. Today’s discussions, while still centering on school buses, have evolved to include the growth of alternative vehicles such as vans, sedans and SUVs.

Many of these are operated by third-party companies with no previous school bus experience. Traditional school bus contractors also now offer this form of transportation, and that has led the industry to do something that is even more historic. As previously reported, the National Congress on School Transportation in May for the first time approved non-school bus recommendations. This month, I talk with the recent alternative transportation writing committee chair, Tyler Bryan.

He is the education associate for the Delaware Department of Education and de facto state director of student transportation. Bryan is also the president-elect for the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, which organizes NCST.

He told me that this topic has been of great interest to him because Delaware, like all states, is grappling with alternative transportation for schoolchildren and how to provide training and oversight. A couple of states have strong laws or regulations, such as California’s inclusion of mandatory pre-employment drug and alcohol testing among the provisions that go into effect this month. But most states do not. Hence, the writing committee was formed at the behest of my good friend and renowned expert in transporting students with disabilities and preschoolers, Linda Bluth, TSD Conference tenured faculty emeritus and long-time magazine contributor.

The main issues discussed at NCST were driver credentialing, vehicle inspection and student behavior management, as the intent of the recommendations is to more align vans and the like with what is required to operate a school bus. These are much needed aspects of alternative transportation and reasons why recommendations needed to be made in the national school transportation specifications and procedures.

In the meantime, one of the vital aspects of alternative transportation that had not been addressed, at least to the liking of certified child passenger safety technicians I have spoken with, is the issue of child safety restraint systems on these alternative transportation vehicles. The NHTSA-sponsored, eight-hour, hands-on Child Passenger Safety on School Buses seminar that is presented again at STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada, this month and returns to the TSD conference in Frisco, Texas, in November provides everything a student transporter or a child passenger safety technician needs to know about the differences with CSRS in school buses, compared to other vehicles.

The training also demonstrates how to properly and safely secure students in a variety of CSRSs, whether those are traditional rear- or forward-facing car seats for infants and toddlers, the various safety vests and harnesses that students with disabilities might need, or proper securement and support in wheelchairs.

CPSTs I’ve spoken with were at first dismayed that initial industry conversations on alternative transportation lacked focus on CSRS. In the run up to NCST, a NASDPTS paper on alternative transportation did not mention the need for training alternative transportation providers on correct CSRS usage (Indiana is the only state that requires CSRS for preschool children riding in school buses.) Those same CPSTs expressed relief when CSRS training did make it into the NCST proposal in Des Moines, Iowa, where state delegates approved it.

That was a win for the industry. It gives the guidance that alternative transportation companies as well as school districts need when increasingly transporting students with disabilities, out-of-district students, and preschoolers in non-school bus vehicles. Already we have seen proactive measures taken by providers when it comes to managing student behavior. EverDriven announced earlier this year it is requiring video cameras in all vehicles. Ostensibly in response to the CSRS inclusion in the national specifications, HopSkipDrive last month said it was offering new rider assistants and a “car seat program” in addition to wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

The new industry recommendations that give best-practice guidance on alternative transportation could be a defining moment in the industry’s evolution.You can bookmark that, literally. The updated National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures manual is expected to be available later this summer.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted in the July 2025 issue of School Transportation News.

