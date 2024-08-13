Trading One Express for a Another More Precious

Tim Wertner is no stranger to the challenges of moving goods to and from. A 30-year veteran of transportation logistics and operations, he has worked in various roles and sectors, including trucking and air freight. He spent most of his career at FedEx Express, serving as a regional managing director, general manager and vice president of the Memphis World Hub, and finally senior vice president of U.S. operations. He has overseen operations, strategy and innovation for some of the most complex and demanding transportation networks in the world, plus he’s even been behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle as a driver.

Starting last spring, he took on the challenge of transporting the most precious cargo school children as the CEO of National Express LLC, one of the largest and most diversified transportation service providers in North America. A year into his tenure, in this exclusive interview, we asked him about his background, his vision, goals for the company, and, of course electric school bus adoption.

STN: How did you first become involved in transportation?

Wertner: At the early age of eight, I embarked on my first job as a paperboy, transporting and delivering newspapers. It was a role that immediately instilled in me a sense of responsibility, as customers relied on me for their daily news. My grandkids laugh at this now with the availability of news at our fingertips all the time.

That is when I learned the importance of treating people with respect and fostering strong relationships, although I didn’t yet understand the concept of customer service. More significantly, I learned the vital role transportation plays in society and how people depend on it each day.

My early experience in transportation was not just a job but a steppingstone to a career. As I planned for college, I recognized the potential of my affinity for transportation. At the age of 20, I joined FedEx to help pay for school, a decision that resulted in much more than just college funding for the next three decades. This journey, filled with challenges and triumphs, ultimately led me to my current role as CEO and leader of National Express, a position I am proud to hold and one that is a testament to the lessons I learned along the way.

STN: What was the biggest adjustment for you personally when you moved to the student transportation industry?

Wertner: After nearly 29 years with FedEx Express, I felt it was time for a change. Upon accepting this new opportunity with National Express School, I was confident I could reposition and elevate the company to best-in-class status within our industry. My extensive background in logistics and transportation seamlessly applies to the school bus sector, where I’ve noticed many similarities since transitioning.

During my time at FedEx Express, I oversaw the U.S. West Coast operations, leading the conversion to a green electric fleet. This experience provided valuable insight into electrifying National Express’s fleet, aligning with our ambitious but necessary goal of converting the entire fleet by 2035 for the well-being of our students, communities and environment.

Additionally, I led strategies, tactics and operational procedures for the handling of three million daily packages and nearly 100 daily flights domestically. Together with another business partner, we co-led the Customer Experience Division, which entailed supervising four Vice Presidents and managing the organization’s 44,000 employees.

Operations and customer service are not just my expertise but also my passion. Over the years, I’ve learned what works and what doesn’t and implemented numerous workflows to be best in class. I am confident that National Express School is in a very good place now, and we must focus on our successes and growth over the last year to continue this upward trajectory.

STN: How does your family shape your perspective as the leader of one of the largest U.S. fleets of school buses and employers of school bus drivers?

Wertner: My wife and I have six children and 11 grandchildren, with one on the way! They all fully supported my decision to take on this exciting role as CEO in this new industry. Family is paramount to me, and my life revolves around them.

I’ve always held school bus drivers in high regard. They played a crucial role in safely

transporting my children to and from school over the years. Even though my own children are now grown, my focus remains the same, especially when it comes to my grandchildren. Every time I see a school bus, I am reminded of the precious cargo they carry and the importance of having skilled drivers behind the wheel.

Furthermore, several of my family members are directly involved in education. One of my daughters is a teacher, another is a middle school counselor. Additionally, my niece is a teacher, and my daughter-in-law was a teacher. She is now a mom of four kids, who take a school bus to and from school daily. This demonstrates the high value we place on education. We recognize that without buses, many families would face significant challenges in getting their children to and from school. This realization reinforces my belief that I’m working for a company that truly makes a difference in the daily lives of students and their families.

Just as my wife and I prioritized rearing our children to be upstanding citizens who contribute to society, the same principle applies to our staff and school bus drivers. Our goal and priority are to recruit the best team members in the business who will treat our students as if they are their own kids, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, etc.

STN: Describe your leadership style.

Wertner: I’m a high-energy, deeply passionate operator who thrives on collaboration with my team. I believe in hiring the best and relying on each team member to excel in their roles. Maintaining a positive attitude is essential to me, as I strive to find the silver lining in every situation I encounter.

STN: How is electrifying school buses similar to FedEx Express vans and trucks? Different?

Wertner: Both industries are undergoing a shift toward electrifying their entire fleet, showcasing a notable similarity. They are different in that a great percentage of our customers for National Express are public school districts and are, in essence, government entities. We had the opportunity to assist our customers by applying for the EPA Clean School Bus Program. Many of our customers were awarded funding, and now we will be assisting with the delivery of these vehicles.

STN: What are the biggest challenges student transporters face with electric buses?

Wertner: The number one challenge, in my opinion, is that they cost twice as much as a brand-new diesel bus. Together, as an industry, we must find a solution to bring the cost down in order to make it more feasible for school districts to electrify their entire fleets. Additionally, there is a demand concern. It takes a lot longer to produce EVs, and demand is so great that sometimes it can take over a year to obtain a vehicle or vehicles.

STN: Where does National Express and its companies currently stand with implementing electric school buses across North America?

Wertner: As an environmentally responsible employer and company, our foremost priorities lie in focusing on sustainability efforts and reducing our carbon footprint. A few years back, we set an ambitious goal to electrify our entire fleet by 2035. While this objective is challenging, we’re making significant progress. This year, we’re set to achieve a record number of electric school bus deliveries, marking a notable milestone in our company’s history.

STN: You started as CEO before parent company Mobico’s announcement last year that it intends to sell National Express. Has that changed your near and long-term goals and

initiatives for the company? If so, how?

Wertner: Yes, it has on both. Our near-term goals involve positioning National Express School ideally for a sale that benefits both us and a potential buyer. As we expand, strategic alignment with a suitor capable of providing capital to support our growth is crucial. Ongoing discussions are underway, and we’ll keep assessing our options.

Looking ahead, our longterm objective is sustained growth. As a key player in the school bus sector, we perceive ample growth opportunities across North America. We’re committed to executing our existing plan to capitalize on these opportunities and further strengthen our leadership position in the market.

STN: Thank you.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted in the July 2024 issue of School Transportation News.

