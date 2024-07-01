Learn more about the STN 2023 Innovator of the Year, Dr. Pallav Prakash, director of electrification program management for Zum Services, Inc., who is doing groundbreaking work with bidirectional and V2G charging. Read articles about over-the-air software updates, the impact of salary on driver shortages, how to manage an electric fleet, employee retention and more.

Read the full July 2024 issue.

Cover Story

Driven by Students, Driven by Technology, Driven by Partnerships

Zum Services is recognized for transitioning the first major school district to 100 percent electric buses with bidirectional charging. The man behind the project is Pallav Prakash, STN’s Innovator of the Year.

Features

What’s Your Solution?

Transportation directors share their thoughts on the school bus driver shortage and if increasing salaries is the solution to it.

Remote Control

Over-the-air software updates and remote diagnostics aren’t only for internal combustion engines as technology moves to electrric school bus batteries, drivetrains and related components.

Special Reports

Building, Sustaining Supportive and Efficient Working Environments

Keeping transportation employees on the payroll is just as important if not more so than recruiting new team members.

Trends: What’s Your School Bus Driver Salary?

Q&A: Trading One Express for Another More Precious

National Express CEO Tim Wernter discusses how his career with FedEX Express helps him now lead one of the nation’s largest school bus contractors.

Feedback

STN EXPO East Recap

Online

Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Paying It Forward

Thought Leader by Robert T. Pudlewski

Training School Bus Technicians for an Electric Fleet

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

A New Safety Paradigm