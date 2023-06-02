National Express LLC Appoints Tim Wertner as CEO of its Student Transportation Division in North America

LISLE, Ill. – National Express LLC (“the Company”), a division of National Express Group PLC, today announced that Tim Wertner has been appointed CEO of Student Transportation (“School Bus”).

Tim has extensive experience in transportation and logistics and joins from FedEx where he spent 30 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of the FedEx North America Western Division. In this role, Tim was responsible for a team of 44,000 people and the delivery of three million packages and 89 flights daily.

In addition to day-to-day operations, Tim was instrumental in implementing a transformative efficiency program across the division during his tenure. Tim’s experience in both leading field operations teams and driving operational improvements through organizations will be instrumental in ensuring the School Bus division not only meets but exceeds our financial and strategic targets.

Tim currently sits on the Advisory Board of SheeldS Automotive Cybersecurity, and the Board of Directors of Direct Relief. He holds a B.S. in Managerial Economics from University of La Verne, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California at Irvine.

Tim succeeds Gary Waits, who, after 13 years with the Company in North America, has decided to step down from his role to seek new opportunities outside the Company.

Ignacio Garat, Group CEO of National Express Group PLC, said: “We believe that Tim has the right combination of deep sector expertise coupled with transformation experience to successfully lead our School Bus division. I look forward to working with Tim as we continue to drive operational efficiency. I would like to thank Gary for his significant contribution to National Express over the past two decades, and we wish him every success in the future.”

Tim Wertner, CEO of Student Transportation at National Express LLC, added: “I am excited to join National Express LLC. With a strong team coupled with US and Canadian resources available to us, I believe there is unlocked potential that can be realized within the Company’s School Bus division. I look forward to working with the team to continue providing our customers with best-in-class student transportation services.”

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 21,000 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. NELLC’s corporate headquarters, located in Lisle, Illinois, houses the administrative and corporate support functions for the organization. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.