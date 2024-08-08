Mississippi Student Hailed a Hero After School Bus Crash

A Mississippi student is being called a hero after helping other students escape from their school bus after it crashed into a ditch, reported WLOX News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday morning, when sixth grader Marley Young and her little sister were traveling on their school bus in Harrison County. According to the news report, the bus hit a soft spot and went into a ditch on Coleman Road. When Young noticed what was happening, her first thought was to save her sister.

As the school bus began to tip over, Young was able to open the bus’s back hatch and instructed her sister along with the rest of the students onboard to get off. The driver’s whereabouts or actions during the incident were not mentioned in this article.

Family and friends say Young is a hero because of her quick reaction in helping other kids find a way out of the bus as it was filling up with water from the ditch.

The article states the girls were treated for minor injuries. It was unclear if other students sustained injuries.

The girl’s mother said Young had called her to tell her what happened and that she was proud of her daughter’s courage to help her little sister and other children.

Mutiple rescue unites reportedly responded to the scene. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan told local news reporters that he’s working with the school district to find more safety measures for buses.

According to Sullivan, 56 students were on board at the time of the incident. A tow truck was able to pull the bus from the ditch.

