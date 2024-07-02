(STN Podcast E217) From Submariner to Innovator of the Year: Fleet Electrification for Student Success

Read the new July issue and get excited for STN EXPO Reno, where we will hear from Transfinder’s newly announced Top Transportation Team award winners. Additionally, get more details on Forest River’s acquisition of Trans Tech Bus.

Pallav Prakash, director of electrification program operations for Zum and the 2024 STN Innovator of the Year gracing our July magazine cover, joins us to discuss taking contracted transportation operations at Oakland Unified School District fully electric, how his background as a submarine commander in the Indian Navy focused him on student safety, the potential of V2G (vehicle to grid), and the significance of partnership and mentorship.

