Free Webinar: Empowering Student Transporters Amid COVID-19

As schools nationwide remain closed, the coronavirus has installed anxiety and fear in many student transporters. What is around the corner? The goal of this free webinar is to share hope and empowerment with industry leaders, and to remind them that with every challenge come opportunities.

Join a discussion between a medical doctor, school psychologist, student transporters and HR staff on what school districts and companies can do to continue providing the highest level service to their employees during this confusing and scary time, and to continue the mission of providing safety and continuity to students and local communities. After all, student transporters must take care of themselves before they can excel at taking care of others.

Speakers:

Julius Ceaser

Director of Recruiting

Cook-Illinois Corporation

Ryan Hahn

Student Transportation Consultant

Steve Miller

Director of Human Resources

Cook-Illinois Corporation

Adam Saenz, Ph.D., D. Min

Stephen Sroka, Ph.D.

