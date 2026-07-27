Man Charged with Arson After School Bus Burned During Knicks Celebration

Police arrested a 30-year-old man and charged him with setting fire to a charter school bus in Times Square as crowds celebrated the New York Knicks’ NBA championship victory last month, reported New York Post.

According to the news report, Jonathan Strahs was taken into custody July 20 at his residence in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. He faces one federal arson charge in connection with the June 14 fire.

Authorities allege Strahs entered the school bus on West 42nd Street at approximately 2:47 a.m., shortly after the Knicks clinched their first NBA championship in 53 years. The bus had reportedly been contracted to transport World Cup attendees between the Port Authority Bus Terminal and MetLife Stadium. No passengers were reported on board when the fire was set.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Strahs entering the bus and leaving shortly before flames engulfed the vehicle, authorities said. The fire spread through the bus’s interior and damaged a nearby vehicle before responding firefighters extinguished it.

FDNY fire marshals reportedly determined that the blaze had been intentionally set. They worked with the New York Police Department’s Arson and Explosion Squad and ATF special agents to investigate the incident and identify Strahs as a suspect.

“This fire, set on a busy street during a night of celebration, put the lives of bystanders and first responders at risk,” Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said. She credited the participating agencies and fire marshals for following evidence gathered during what she described as an extensive and complex investigation.

“This arrest reflects the strength of our partnership with ATF and NYPD, and the diligence of our Fire Marshals,” she added.

Strahs was among dozens of people reportedly arrested in connection with disturbances that occurred as crowds gathered across New York City to celebrate the Knicks’ championship. Authorities did not provide information about Strahs’ next court appearance. No injuries were reported in connection with the school bus fire.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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