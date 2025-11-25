4-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Struck by School Bus in New York

A 4-year-old girl died on Nov. 17 after she was struck by a Panama Central School District bus in front of Milton J. Fletcher Elementary School.

Police and emergency crews were called to the intersection near the school at approximately 8:08 a.m. for reports of a child hit by a vehicle. Officers immediately administered first aid before the child was transported to UPMC Chautauqua, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Panama Central School District confirmed the bus was transporting one student to an out-of-district placement at the time of the incident. Neither the student nor the bus driver was injured. The student, Leanna Herrera, attended Jamestown Public Schools.

In a statement, Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Whitaker expressed deep sorrow over the child’s death. “We are heartbroken by this devastating news, and our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends,” Whitaker said. “This is an unimaginable loss for the Fletcher community and for all of Jamestown Public Schools.”

The area around Fletcher Elementary is reportedly busy during morning drop-off hours as students walk to school or wait for buses. It remains unclear at this time exactly how the incident occurred, including whether the child was in a crosswalk or what circumstances led to the crash.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and New York State Police are assisting Jamestown Police in the investigation. No charges have been filed, and authorities noted that determining contributing factors will take time.

The Panama Central School District also released a message to families expressing condolences and acknowledging the ongoing investigation, calling the crash a “truly tragic accident.”

At Fletcher Elementary, the district has activated its Crisis Intervention Team to support students, staff and families affected by the tragedy. Counseling services will remain available throughout the week.

Community members have already begun placing flowers and stuffed animals near the school as a memorial grows. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information has been asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

