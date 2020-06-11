Thursday, June 11, 2020
Home Wire Reports Architectural Firm Considers School Buses as Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites
Wire Reports

Architectural Firm Considers School Buses as Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites

By Taylor Hannon
Flickr/Pierre Nordström
File photo of an old Atlantic Express school bus operating in New York City.

A team of architects at Perkins and Will’s New York City office developed a plan to retrofit school buses into mobile COVID-19 testing units and deploy them throughout neighborhoods with high rates of cases, reported the Commercial Observer.

These testing units would cut back on the number of people using public transit to go get tested.

The Perkins and Will architects recognize there are drive-up testing sites but that they are not options for those who don’t have a vehicle. Mariana Giraldo, an architect and strategic planning specialist for the company, noted that the virus disproportionately affects low-income communities, the homeless, and people who might not be comfortable going to formal facilities.

Giraldo added that a school bus is just one of the possible shells these mobile sites could utilize. However, there are reportedly plenty of unused school buses in the five boroughs and cities across New York state, since many schools have closed until the fall.

Related: New York School Bus Contractor Permanently Closes Doors Due to Coronavirus
Related: States Begin Issuing COVID-19 Reopening Guidance for 2020-2021 School Year
Related: FMCSA Issues Commercial Driver Pre-Employment Testing Extension Until Fall

The school bus could be transformed into a sterile clean room with a lab bench, where a few technicians would handle samples. The bus would need a testing machine and an air handling device on top to ensure the lab remains negative pressure. Two or three more people will work outside and collect samples.

The company anticipates it would cost $25,000 to $30,000 to retrofit a bus, not including the testing machine.

New York City reportedly announced a similar testing program using trucks that are being sent to Soundview in the Bronx and Kew Gardens in Queens.

Previous articleRethinking School Startup for Students with Special Needs

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Massachusetts School Bus Contractor Threatens to Pull Service

Haverhill Public Schools, located near the Northeast corner of Massachusetts, is on the verge of losing its school bus provider this fall, reported WHAV...
Read more
Wire Reports

California School District Considers Dropping School Transportation

Tracy Unified School District, located 64 miles east of San Francisco, may eliminate all home-to-school busing, reported ABC 10. This would mean no more...
Read more
Wire Reports

South Carolina School Bus Driver Fired for Racist Social Media Post

A Richland County School District One school bus driver was fired after posting a racist comment on his personal Facebook page, reported Watch Fox57....
Read more
Wire Reports

Illinois School District, Contractors Deliver Meals to Students

As of last week, Harvard School District 50, located near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, delivered 35,000 meals to students since schools closed for in-person learning...
Read more
Wire Reports

Kansas School District Continues Paying First Student During COVID-19 School Closures

USD 232 school district in De Soto, Kansas, agreed to continue paying for a majority of its bus services to contractor First Student, even...
Read more
Wire Reports

Missoula, Montana, County Public Schools Delivered Flowers for Mother’s Day

In addition to delivering meals to students during COVID-19 school closures, Missoula County Public School bus drivers in Montana delivered flowers on Friday in...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
198 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Report

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.