Thomas Built Buses Launches Delayed Warranty Start Program

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thomas Built Buses Inc. (TBB) announced today the “Delayed Warranty Start” program to assist customers with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers a delay to the warranty start of new buses until schools and pupil transportation resumes.

“The customers of TBB have stepped up to serve their communities in unprecedented ways in the past several months as the nation grapples with the effects of this global pandemic,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO, TBB. “It’s our turn to step up for those customers and provide an opportunity to give back a little extra peace of mind as schools reopen.”

Under the terms of the program, new buses received by customers after Feb. 1, 2020 will be eligible to have the in-service date changed to the school restart date as specified by the school or district they serve. The program will accommodate variances for those districts with year-round schools, schools reopened for the 2019-2020 school year, as well as for schools that remain closed until the 2020-2021 school year starts in the fall.

For buses financed through Daimler Truck Financial (DTF), TBB and DTF are also offering 90-day delay to first payments for new school buses and offering payment relief for existing customers.*

Please contact your Thomas Built Buses dealer for more information.

*Restrictions apply. Program eligibility is determined by Daimler Truck Financial’s Credit Team based upon creditworthiness of customer. Daimler Truck Financial reserves the right to modify or terminate this program at any time with no notice.

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

About Daimler Truck Financial

Daimler Truck Financial is a business unit of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC, and is the captive financial services provider for the Daimler Trucks North America family of commercial vehicle products, including Freightliner Trucks, Western Star, SelecTrucks, Sprinter Vans, Thomas Built Buses and Fuso. It is part of the Daimler Mobility AG group of companies, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, which is one of the leading financial services organizations worldwide.