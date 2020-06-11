Thursday, June 11, 2020
Home Industry Releases Thomas Built Buses Launches Delayed Warranty Start Program
Industry Releases

Thomas Built Buses Launches Delayed Warranty Start Program

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thomas Built Buses Inc. (TBB) announced today the “Delayed Warranty Start” program to assist customers with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers a delay to the warranty start of new buses until schools and pupil transportation resumes.

“The customers of TBB have stepped up to serve their communities in unprecedented ways in the past several months as the nation grapples with the effects of this global pandemic,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO, TBB. “It’s our turn to step up for those customers and provide an opportunity to give back a little extra peace of mind as schools reopen.”

Under the terms of the program, new buses received by customers after Feb. 1, 2020 will be eligible to have the in-service date changed to the school restart date as specified by the school or district they serve. The program will accommodate variances for those districts with year-round schools, schools reopened for the 2019-2020 school year, as well as for schools that remain closed until the 2020-2021 school year starts in the fall.

For buses financed through Daimler Truck Financial (DTF), TBB and DTF are also offering 90-day delay to first payments for new school buses and offering payment relief for existing customers.*

Please contact your Thomas Built Buses dealer for more information.

*Restrictions apply. Program eligibility is determined by Daimler Truck Financial’s Credit Team based upon creditworthiness of customer. Daimler Truck Financial reserves the right to modify or terminate this program at any time with no notice.

About Thomas Built Buses
Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

About Daimler Truck Financial
Daimler Truck Financial is a business unit of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC, and is the captive financial services provider for the Daimler Trucks North America family of commercial vehicle products, including Freightliner Trucks, Western Star, SelecTrucks, Sprinter Vans, Thomas Built Buses and Fuso. It is part of the Daimler Mobility AG group of companies, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, which is one of the leading financial services organizations worldwide.

Previous articleArchitectural Firm Considers School Buses as Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites
Next articleTreker Goes Back to School with the “Ahead of the Curve” Initiative

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Treker Goes Back to School with the “Ahead of the Curve” Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Today Treker announced its “Ahead of the Curve” Initiative which introduces an even more robust offering to help districts and...
Read more
Industry Releases

Ohio EPA Program Recognizes Bendix For Environmental Stewardship Achievements

ELYRIA, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC has once again earned the Silver Award in the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Encouraging Environmental...
Read more
Industry Releases

First Blue Bird All Electric School Buses Delivered to a Transportation Contractor in California, Michael’s Transportation Service, Inc.

COLTON, Calif. — A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of clean transportation solutions, delivered five Type-D all electric school buses to Michael’s Transportation...
Read more
Industry Releases

Specialty Administration Services Launches Bus Specific Warranty

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Since 2013 Specialty Administration Services has been the claims administration provider and delivers world class customer service and warranty support...
Read more
Industry Releases

Navistar Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

LISLE, Ill., — Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced a second quarter 2020 net loss of $38 million, or $0.38 per diluted share,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Food Banks Across New York Get Boost From Leonard Bus Sales

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., — With COVID-19 straining food banks across the state, Leonard Bus Sales announced that that they will be doubling their donations...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
205 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Report

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.