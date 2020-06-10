Wednesday, June 10, 2020
States Begin Issuing COVID-19 Reopening Guidance for 2020-2021 School Year

By Taylor Hannon

States around the nation have begun issuing their own guidance for the reopening of schools, which very closely mirrors the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month.

Whether the guidance addresses the reopening of schools for summer in-person learning or for the 2020-2021 school year, the state’s that have released their guidelines similarly address social distancing and the need for additional cleaning, especially for high-touch areas.

Most states recommend school bus drivers and monitors to wear personal protective equipment, including cloth masks, and some require transportation staff to attend additional training prior to being able to transport students again.

As of this report, School Transportation News has tracked guidance from 20 states, as listed on their respected department of education websites. STN has created a resource page at stnonline.com/safety-resources/#state-guidance, where key points from the guidance and links to the documents are listed.

STN will continue to update this information as more information is released.

Editor’s Note: If your state has issued guidance but it is not listed on our resource page, please email taylor@stnonline.com.  

