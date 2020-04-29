New York School Bus Contractor Permanently Closes Doors Due to Coronavirus

Baumann & Sons Bus Company, one of the largest school bus companies on Long Island, announced it laid off nearly one thousand employees and has gone out of business, due to insufficient funds resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, ABC 7 reported.

In March, the company reportedly laid off 900 drivers on a temporary basis, with the hope of rehiring them once schools started back up. However, because school district customers are not paying contracts during school closures, the family-owned company that has been in business for over 50 years ran out of money to pay its staff.

The article reported that notices are being sent out this week to all employees, and all unused sick days will be paid out.

Related: Why Are Some Districts Not Paying School-Bus Contractors During Coronavirus Closures?

Related: Coronavirus Pay: What About the School Bus Drivers?

Related: NSTA Urges School Bus Drivers Be Classified as COVID-19 Essential Workers

Related: New York Superintendent Appreciates Bus Drivers and They Return the Favor

School Transportation News left a voice message at Baumann seeking comment. ABC7 noted that the company did not return its messages that asked for details.