Friday, June 27, 2025
Event News

Ride and Drive Experience Meets Bus Technology Summit at STN EXPO West

By Ruth Ashmore
Attendees at the Ride and Drive event during the 2024 STN EXPO West Conference.
Attendees at the Ride and Drive event during the 2024 STN EXPO West Conference.

The STN EXPO West Ride and Drive event will be expanding to include an immersive technology experience in Reno, Nevada.

The event held Sunday, July 14 kicks off the Green Bus Summit and Bus Technology Summit. Attendees will have the opportunity to ride low- and zero-emission school buses from leading school bus manufacturers, including Blue Bird, IC Bus, MicroBird, RIDE, and from the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC).

In addition to the Ride and Drive, attendees will experience the Bus Technology Showcase. Representatives from student transportation companies Zonar, Tyler Technologies, Transfinder, and Zum will provide live demos of their technology offerings, allowing attendees a unique chance for hands-on interaction, and an opportunity to ask questions and explore solutions that will benefit their operations.

Held at the Peppermill Resort parking lot, this summer evening event will provide a vibrant atmosphere for attendees and vendors to network while enjoying local food trucks, drinks and a live DJ.

The Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit continue Monday, July 14 with educational sessions, interactive technology labs and demos, and discussions with leaders in the green bus market.

Don’t miss the STN EXPO West experience, July 11-16, in Reno, Nevada. Register now.

