Massachusetts School District to Host “Stuff-A-Bus” Event for Holiday Toy Drive

Bourne Intermediate School in Bourne, Massachusetts, will host a “Stuff A Bus” event on Dec. 7 to collect toy donations for local children this holiday season.

Bourne Public Schools released a statement announcing the “Stuff A Bus” event that will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bourne Intermediate School.

Residents are encouraged to drop off unwrapped gifts or gift cards for children of all ages. Bourne bus drivers and District staff will collect the donations, which will be distributed only to children within the Bourne community.

According to the release, “Stuff A Bus” is sponsored by Bourne Public Schools bus drivers, as an opportunity for community members to support disadvantaged children.

