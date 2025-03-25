Arkansas School Bus Driver Donates Shoes to Local Organizations

A school bus driver inspired to give back to children in need, donated shoes to local organizations serving kids, reported Yahoo News.

Bryant School District bus driver Jo Cahill went the extra mile by donating 75 pairs of shoes to a local organization that serves children in need.

Cahill told local news reporters that she has seen students getting on her bus that don’t even have shoes or socks on in 12-degree weather.

Last month Cahill went into a store with the mindset of running in and out. However, after passing the shoe aisle, she saw the shoes were on sale for $1.

According to the article, Cahill, who has been a driver for 10 years, purchased every pair with no plan on what to do with them. She said she prayed and remembered her superintendent, Dr. Karen Walters, is a member of the local Rotary Club, which was accepting clothing donations for the Kids Closet.

The community service project provides free clothes to children since 2008. It is supported through donations from local people of Saline County and is specifically geared towards those living in the area.

Pat Baker, who runs the Kids Closet, told reporters that Cahill’s donation was a blessing. Workers were left putting up shoes for many weeks.

Both Kids Closet’s and Cahill’s mission is making sure each student knows they have value.

