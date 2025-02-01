Wisconsin School Bus Driver Saves Girl from Choking

The family of a girl who was saved by her school bus driver on Jan. 10 spoke out about the experience, reported WKOW News.

The incident reportedly occurred hen 9-year-old Cathryn Dornacker was on board an Adams-Friendship School District bus and accidentally began choking on part of her bracelet while on her way home from school.

According to the news report, the driver, Jamie Smoczyk, stopped the bus and jumped into action by performing the Heimlich Maneuver on Dornacker.

Dornacker told local news reporters that she was making a bracelet with the “C” clip when the bus stopped, and she accidentally swallowed it.

In a surveillance video recovered from the bus, Dornacker’s brother Jonathan, is seen yelling at Smoczyk that his sister needs held. He told local news reporters that his sister’s face was turning red, and she fell on the ground right before Smoczyk heard his screams and quickly came to aid the child.

Despite the traumatic experience, Dornacker’s parents were grateful for the school bus driver’s heroic actions.

