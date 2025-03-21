Friday, March 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsKentucky School Bus Driver Gifts Pajamas to Student Onboard Bus
Wire Reports

Kentucky School Bus Driver Gifts Pajamas to Student Onboard Bus

By Merari Acevedo
Bus driver steering wheel
Stock photo.

A Kentucky school bus driver saves the day after he gifts a pair of pajamas to a student on board, reported Goodnews Network.

According to the article, a child identified as Levi was crying when his bus driver, 35-year-old Larry Farrish Jr., arrived at his stop to pick him up.

Farrish told local news reporters that he quickly asked the child what was wrong. It turned out that it was Pajama Day at Engelhard Elementary School, but Levi didn’t have any, so he was going to miss out on the fun.

After dropping Levi at school, Farrish, who has been both a truck driver and a correctional officer but found his calling with driving children to school, rushed to a store and bought some pajamas then hurried back to Engelhard and surprised Levi in class.

Advertisement

According to the article, Levi hugged the pajamas closely and thanked his bus driver for the gift.

Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Named “Hidden Hero” After Saving Student’s Life
Related: Colorado School Bus Driver Hailed Hero After Fire
Related: Durham School Services Bus Driver Pat King Recognized for Saving Life of Fellow Bus Monitor
Related: (STN Podcast E249) Mr. Bus Driver: Celebrating & Promoting the Yellow School Bus on Social Media

Previous article
GreenPower Announces First Deliveries to West Virginia under EPA Clean School Bus Program Grant

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2025

This month's issue dives into the collaboration needed to fully utilize technology to improve routing efficiency, handle rising student...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you forecasting to purchase more diesel school buses this upcoming cycle than previously planned?
61 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.