Kentucky School Bus Driver Gifts Pajamas to Student Onboard Bus

A Kentucky school bus driver saves the day after he gifts a pair of pajamas to a student on board, reported Goodnews Network.

According to the article, a child identified as Levi was crying when his bus driver, 35-year-old Larry Farrish Jr., arrived at his stop to pick him up.

Farrish told local news reporters that he quickly asked the child what was wrong. It turned out that it was Pajama Day at Engelhard Elementary School, but Levi didn’t have any, so he was going to miss out on the fun.

After dropping Levi at school, Farrish, who has been both a truck driver and a correctional officer but found his calling with driving children to school, rushed to a store and bought some pajamas then hurried back to Engelhard and surprised Levi in class.

According to the article, Levi hugged the pajamas closely and thanked his bus driver for the gift.

