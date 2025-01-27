Transportation Professionals: A Critical Link in the Education of Students with Disabilities

The foundations of transporting students with disabilities and special needs begin with recognizing that vehicles are an integral piece of the entire school experience and that transportation professionals have a central role in Individual Education Programs (IEPs), three panelists said during the Transporting Students with Disabilities (TSD) and Special Needs Conference in Frisco, Texas last November.

Panelists Alex Robinson, Rosalynn Vann-Jackson and Susan Moorehead emphasized every transportation department professional’s responsibility in supporting the academic and personal growth of students with disabilities.

“What happens on the bus is an extension of the classroom and can make or break that student,” industry consultant Robinson explained. “We need to make sure drivers, transporters and parents understand that the goals on the bus match the goals in the classroom. And that can’t happen without effective communication.”

Vann-Jackson, the chief support services officer with the Broken Arrow Public Schools in Oklahoma, stressed the importance of leveraging the collective knowledge of transportation teams. “One thing I’ve learned in pupil transportation is you can’t do it all yourself. Look to the people on your left and right,” she said.

Advertisement

Susan Moorehead, area safety and training manager for Zum Services, agreed. “This is a career where you can make a difference in enhancing the education process of students,” she added. “It’s so much more than driving—it’s about shaping a part of their educational journey.”

The panelists highlighted the evolving role of transportation professionals in IEPs, which are legally mandated under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). These plans ensure students receive a free and appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment.

“Transportation is a related service under the law, but we often don’t treat it as such,” Robinson said. “The least restrictive environment for transportation starts with general education buses, yet too often we default to special education buses without fully considering the student’s needs.”

The panelists advocated for transportation professionals to be included in IEP meetings, especially when changes in placement, equipment, or support are being discussed.

“You are the expert in transportation,” Vann-Jackson said. “You see things every day that teachers and administrators don’t. If a child has seizures triggered by flashing lights, you need to share that. If there’s a new wheelchair that needs securing, you’ll know how to handle it before anyone else.”

Moorehead added, “Transportation professionals are part of the educational process, not just vendors dropping off students. … It starts with the contract and getting involved immediately with the special education department. … Build relationships with special education departments and show them the value you bring,” Moorehead said.

The panel also addressed the challenges faced by transportation teams, from managing sensitive medical information to maintaining student safety during emergencies.

“There needs to be a chain of custody for medication on the bus. A backpack is not the best place,” Robinson said. “And confidentiality is critical. Drivers shouldn’t be discussing a student’s medication or behavior over the radio.”

Vann-Jackson emphasized the importance of selecting the right people for the job. “Drivers and attendants need to have patience, compassion and the ability to work with children from all backgrounds. If someone tells me they don’t like kids, I tell them UPS is hiring,” she said.

She continued, “It’s not just about attendance and whether we can count on that driver or attendant. It’s about temperament. They need to be able to communicate back to children with patience. We have to provide tools and resources, and they have to be willing to take on those tools and resources.”

Technology and training also play key roles in enhancing the transportation experience. Moorehead highlighted the use of artificial intelligence and other innovations to better understand students’ needs. “The children who need us the most are the ones we can know the most about, thanks to technology,” she added.

The panelists closed the discussion with a call to action: Involve transportation teams early and often in the educational process.

Robinson shared the poignant example of a 22-year-old student whose love for school kept him alive beyond his expected lifespan. “Transportation professionals are part of that IEP team, and what we do matters. Don’t hesitate to speak up and demand the resources you need to provide the best possible service for these students,” she told audience members.

She cautioned, “The reason districts or contractors get into trouble is they know something is important and they don’t ask for it or demand it.”

In the end, the message was clear that pupil transportation is about more than simply getting students with disabilities and special needs from Point A to Point B; it’s about ensuring they arrive ready to learn, grow and thrive.

Related: TSD Panel Offers Necessary Considerations When Selecting Alternative Transportation

Related: (STN Podcast E236) TSD 2024 Recap: Supporting Students with Special Needs as Unique People

Related: TSD Panelists Empower Student Transportation with Technology

Related: Texas Team Takes Home Roadeo Crown at TSD Conference